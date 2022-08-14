Canadians bring The Michigan to Edmonton in junior world victory

EDMONTON – In every game of hockey there are moments of pure joy.

They are usually the result of clicking sheer skill at the right time.

And Kent Johnson’s incredibly wide grin – as big as his blue mouthpiece – after scoring in the first period to help Canada beat the Czechs 5-1 in Saturday night’s Junior World Hockey Championships was a signal that so a moment had happened.

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect plays for the University of Michigan and he used The Michigan—that fan-friendly, lacrosse-esque move—for a decisive goal just as Canada was struggling to score.

“It was a big goal, but it was also the period I was going through,” Johnson said. “I would have been happy with a goal from my skate.”

The Czechs scored first, with little hands, and Canada struggled to find the net until Mason McTavish dug a puck to stuff it behind goalkeeper Tomas Suchanek. It was Canada’s 20th shot of the first period, and coach Dave Cameron wasn’t happy.

“Nervous would have been my best way to describe how I felt,” Cameron said. “You have to stick to it.”

They did it and kept the pressure high. Suchanek had robbed Johnson shortly before The Michigan, but Johnson grabbed the rebound, scooped the puck with the blade of his stick, took it around the net and placed it in the top right corner for a 2-1 lead at the 10-minute mark of the first.

“It happened pretty quickly, but I think I just got loose behind the net,” Johnson said. “There was no defender on the right post. I just went for it and there was a lot of space. It’s nice that it worked out.”

The University of Michigan tweeted: “Michigan Man with a Michigan Goal.”

His teammates loved that he made it happen.

“This was probably one of the most beautiful Michigans I’ve seen, honestly,” said McTavish, who finished with two goals. “He got it so quickly, the last minute of the first period. The ice isn’t that great. That was something to watch. I will definitely watch it more often.”

Brennan Othmann said he predicted Johnson would make it.

“He did it in our camp a few weeks ago, so I basically said to him on the first day, ‘John, I better see you pull this off in this tournament,’” Othmann said. “When he had the puck behind him and I looked around, and then he did it – this man is disgusting.”

But the reaction of the evening could have been linemate Logan Stankoven’s hands-over-the-head, jaw-dropping look of disbelief, caught by TSN.

“I was in the front row for it. I was digging for the puck and it shot at Kent and he scooped it up so fast. And before you know it, it’s in the back of the net. I don’t think many people in the building knew he scored until they watched the replay. I can’t believe he managed that, so it was pretty cool,” Stankoven said. “I was just in shock … It will be a goal that we will see for a long time to come.”

The audience loved it. And while the crowd is smaller and more subdued than usual for a Canada Junior World Championship, it—the tournament’s largest crowd at 5,135—got loud. Canada’s offense seemed to take advantage.

“Goals always add emotion, but this probably added a little extra emotion because of the kind of goal it was,” said Cameron.

Ridly Greig scored on a deflection to start the second period. Then McTavish scored again, this time on a break, and the second ended 4-1. On the third, with the match in hand after a slapshot from Tyson Foerster, the crowd even did the wave.

Bill Armstrong of London, Ontario, is said to have invented the lacrosse-style movement: with the puck placed on the blade and in the net, rather than firing, usually from behind or beside. He played one game for the Philadelphia Flyers. As coach, he passed the move on to Mike Legg, also of London, who scored with it for Michigan against Minnesota in an NCAA tournament, culminating in the imagination of hockey fans.

Sidney Crosby, Mikael Granlund, Andrei Svechnikov and Trevor Zegras have all scored using the game in the NHL.

“[It takes]some pretty impressive skills and hands,” said Cameron. “Of course there is a lot involved, the development of skills. The fact that they are working on it 12 months a year. If you’re the ice every day and you feel the puck, it gets much smoother. This generation of guys, those kinds of plays, they practice them and they’re really good at it.”

Johnson said he has been practicing the move since he was 14.

“Now it’s something that’s in the toolbox,” Johnson said. “I just saw someone do it – I forgot who. I practiced it and was actually quite legit. No coach had ever told me, but they didn’t really stop it either. They were fine with it.”

