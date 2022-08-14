Youth detained for online harassment of Naina Jaiswal

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have arrested a juvenile for: online harassment from the famous table tennis player Naina Jaiswal.

The cybercrime police arrested the young man identified as Srikanth, a resident of Siddipet.

The arrest came three days after Naina’s father filed a complaint with Central Crime Station (CCS).

Siddipet Police had previously subpoenaed the youth for making reprehensible comments about Naina on social media platforms.

The police advised him and as he did not recover his sentence, he was arrested on a complaint from the player’s father.

Ashwini Jaiswal had complained that his 22-year-old daughter was being harassed and stalked by a person on Instagram.

The police had registered a case under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult a woman’s modesty) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused had posted objectionable comments under Naina’s posts on Facebook. After the user’s profile was blocked, he started posting comments under Naina’s Instagram posts.

While the user continued to harass the player by opening new accounts after he was blocked, Naina’s father approached the police to take action against the stalker.

The table tennis star also filed a complaint in February 2020 that her Facebook page had been hacked. She had told police that someone had hacked into the account, changed the password, and posted videos and other content to her Facebook profile.

Naina has won multiple titles in both national and international table tennis championships and was also selected for the World Hopes Team of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

She is also the youngest postgraduate in Asia as she completed her postgraduate training at Osmania University at the age of 15.