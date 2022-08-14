Sports
High Point organizes first exhibition on Saturday evening
High Point University’s men’s soccer team will take the field for the first time in 2022 when they meet UNC Wilmington in an exhibition game at Vert Stadium on Saturday night. The Panthers finished 2021 with an overall record of 8-7-3, 5-0-3 in conference play and runner-up in the Big South Tournament.
The boys are back ?? first workout coming up??#GoHPU pic.twitter.com/FbkK16VKjl — High Point College Football (@HPUMSOCCER) August 9, 2022
Highlight vs UNC Wilmington
18:00 | Vert Stadium | High Point, NC
Session #2 on the way #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/FGt5tAXjOs
Session 1 ?
Clear Bag/Metal Detector Policy at Vert Stadium
As of 2022, only clear bags will be allowed for HPU events. All other bags will be searched before entering. In addition to checking luggage, fans must pass through metal detectors prior to the scheduled event.
Trent named Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year
Holden Trent was named the Big South’s Preseason Keeper of the Year after finishing last season with the league’s best save percentage (.736). Trent allowed only 19 goals while recording 53 saves.
???????????????????? ????????????@HoldenTrent45 is the @BigSouthSports Goalkeeper of the year in the preseason!#GoHPU pic.twitter.com/IgSO58Qsfl — High Point College Football (@HPUMSOCCER) August 9, 2022
Panthers second in preseason poll
HPU was voted second in the Big South Preseason Coaches’ poll behind 2021 tournament champion Campbell. The Panthers got one vote in first place in the poll behind eight of the Camels.
New season, new faces
The 2022 roster includes the 12-strong, No. 17 recruiting class in the nation. The class has four transfers in Noah Holmes (Freedom), Kaya Ignacio (Virginia), Holland Rula (Wake Forest), and Tony Pineda (West Virginia), as well as freshmen Jefferson Amaya, Caleb Britt, Matt Brucker, Josh Caron, Nick Herb, William Kennedy, Brendan Kruegerand handsome Yantz.
Day 3 in the ?? #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/ViHNWea24Z — High Point College Football (@HPUMSOCCER) August 11, 2022
Sources
2/ https://highpointpanthers.com/news/2022/8/12/mens-soccer-high-point-hosts-first-exhibition-on-saturday-night.aspx
