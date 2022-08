First fall camp scrimmage news

After Fall Camp’s first football game in Alabama, Nick Saban assessed his team’s performance. Typical of Saban’s first scrimmage sightings, he saw some good things and more areas where players, position groups and units need improvement. At this point, every season, Saban always sees a team as a work-in-progress. To balance the scales, he is always clear that he is not disappointed. Alabama football fans wanting an enthusiastic indication of another championship run may be disappointed, but Saban is a realist and no team is a championship contender in August. The first set of bullet points comes from what Nick Saban described as areas in need of improvement. The scrimmage started with good energy but as the scrimmage progressed it dropped below an acceptable level

In general, there were too many penalties, including sloppy penalties from casual fouls

Wide receiver view was inconsistent and too many dropped passes

The 2nd unit’s attack line had a hard time

Too many fouls by defense in red zone and goal-line situations

Khyree Jackson missed the scrimmage due to a minor groin injury, but is expected to recover quickly

Eli Ricks still learning Crimson Tide defense formations and schemes

The younger inside-linebackers are also working to learn the system and have to show progress per Saban Alabama Football First Scrimmage Positives The first unit’s line of attack showed improvement.

The best performance of the Crimson Tide’s young receivers came from Kobe Prentice, who caught about five passes, according to Saban.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold has had a strong fall camp

Antonio Kite has moved from safety to cornerback, which Saban says is his most natural position

Jaylen Moody had a good fall camp

Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry did well in scrimmage

Saban said he was happy with the running backs

Saban said the kick game was good Other Scrimmage Information The bullet points below include shared observations from various sources and not Nick Saban. Until more is learned, they should be regarded as unconfirmed information. Kendall Randolph and Javion Cohen turned with the attacking line of the first unit on the left guard. Darrian Dalcourt and Seth McLaughlin turned with the first unit in the middle.

In the wide receiver group, along with Jermaine Burton and Kobe Prentice, Traeshon Holden also did well in scrimmage.

DJ Dale did not scrimmage and was replaced in the first unit by freshman, Jaheim Oatis Video of Saban’s comments after the scrimmage can be found below, compliments from Bam Insider. Bama Hammer will provide additional scrimmage information as it becomes available.

