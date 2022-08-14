Two-time champion Simona Halep advances to National Bank Open final

Overcome with frustration, Simona Halep doubled up and began to smash her racket on the hard court of Sobeys Stadium after missing a return late in the third set of her semi-final.

The two-time champion used that passion to defeat Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first semifinal of the National Bank Open on Saturday. last.

Haddad Maia defeated Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 7-6 (9) in the late semi-final, reaching a final of a WTA Masters event for the first time ever.

Halep said destroying her racket shows that she is herself again.

“The fire is back,” said a smiling Halep. “It’s a good sign when I do that. It seems like I’m fighting. It helps me sometimes. I don’t know if it’s always good or not, but it helps me.”

Halep started her season with a win at the Melbourne Summer Set 1. Although it was the 23rd title in her career, it was the first since 2020. In early April, she announced that she would be teaming up with coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

She said Mouratoglou’s influence has revived her passion for tennis.

‘The person next to us. patrick. He brought it,’ Halep said, pointing at Mouratoglou. She said training at his tennis school in the French Riviera was inspiring.

“The vibe of the academy gave me the energy. To see all those kids fighting every day to touch the dream they have, I felt I can still do it. I still have it in me.”

HALEP. SURVIVES. Simona Halep beats Jessica Pegula in three sets 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to her fourth career @NB Toronto last. It wasn’t easy, but Halep found a way to get the big points. #NBO22 pic.twitter.com/w6N6KkyWsY —@Weesesports

The WTA event was a tough one for seeded players, with the top six all eliminated for the quarter-finals. Haddad Maia was responsible for three of those upsets, beating 13th seeded Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and 14th seeded Pliskova.

A year ago Haddad Maia was ranked 183rd in the world, she entered tournament No. 24 this week and will crack the top 20 next week.

Pegula was the highest-rated player in the tournament as the seventh seed. Fourteenth-seeded Pliskova is now the highest-rated player after a string of setbacks on the women’s side of the Canadian professional tennis championship.

Both Halep and Pegula were visibly frustrated with their own play in the third set after several unforced errors or double errors. Halep ended the match with 10 double faults to Pegula’s, but the American struggled with placing her returns.

Romanian flags adorned the stands of the tennis-specific venue on the campus of York University and Halep, who won what was then called the Rogers Cup in 2016 and 2018, said she appreciated the support.

“Actually, it felt like we were in Romania today,” she said. “A lot of people supported me. Actually, I felt like everyone was supporting me.

“They sent a lot of energy. In the difficult moments they really pushed me.”

Halep led 5-3 in the third set and fired a forehand past Pegula for a 40-15 lead in the ninth game. Pegula responded by saving two match points to bring the score to two.

Halep repeatedly knocked her racket to the ground after her shot went into advantage next to Pegula, but the American shot into the net to narrow it down to two.

Halep continued to hammer the ball to Pegula’s backhand, but the American fended off two match points to stay alive at 5-4.

Halep held service at match point, forcing Pegula to put her forehand in the net to complete the comeback and reach the final of the tournament.

Pegula later teamed up with compatriot Coco Gauff in the doubles semifinals on Saturday, beating USA’s Madison Keys and India’s Sania Mirza 7-5, 7-5 to advance to Sunday.

Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos were scheduled to play American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez in the other half doubles on Saturday night.

Hurkaczheads to final with victory over Ruud

Hubert Hurkacz secured a place in the final of the National Bank Open on Saturday afternoon with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Casper Ruud at the IGA Stadium.

The eighth seed from Poland took a break in the opening game of the deciding set and rolled to victory.

Captain (North) America. Four of Hubert Hurkacz’s six ATP finals have been played in the US or Canada. pic.twitter.com/1YmCfg7Lce —@US open

The day before, Ruud, the number 4 from Norway, eliminated Felix Auger-Aliassime from Montreal, the last Canadian still in the field.

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta would face Britain’s Daniel Evans in the evening’s semi-final. The winner will face Hurkacz in the final on Sunday at the $6.57 million ATP Tour event.

In doubles, the third seeded duo of Great Britain’s Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands defeated German duo Kevin Krawietz and Andrea Mies 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Hurkacz and Jan Zielinksi from Poland would play in the other semi-final of the doubles against Evans and Australian John Peers later in the day.