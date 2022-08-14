Ellen Goyda passes Newtown High Field Hockey coaching baton to John Savage

After two seasons leading the Newtown High School hockey team, Ellen Goyda resigns and John Savage takes over. Savage is excited to take over a program of talented players.

I immediately fell in love with the city and the kids, Savage said of Newtown, where he and his wife, Barbara, moved in 2015 after living in New York that included decades of coaching (and exercising).

It’s been a long journey. I really love it here in Newtown, said Savage, 71.

Savage is not entirely new to the Nighthawks program, having provided voluntary coaching instruction to players in recent years simply because of his passion for teaching the game, he says. He also helped out at the Newtown High School Field Hockey Camp, run by Goyda, in Treadwell Park in late June.

I really enjoy coaching these young ladies. I just love helping young people and being around and hopefully making a positive impact on their lives, said Savage, adding that he expects Newtown to be a top team to compete with. If we care about each other the way I think we can have a good time. I’ve seen wonderful things happen to average teams when they play for more than themselves, Savage added.

Championship success

In 26 years of hockey coaching at Mamaroneck High in New York, Savage won three state championships, took his teams to 17 Section 1 finals (with a dozen Section 1 wins) and won 19 consecutive league titles.

We benefit because you can’t beat his credentials and his expertise, said Goyda, who will remain involved in youth-level city hockey; she is in the process of setting up a high school program.

I’ve had a lot of help along the way, said Savage, who attended showcase events and worked hard learning the game when he first got wet with field hockey. Savage started out as a basketball coach and there was a need for a custom (grades 7 and 8) hockey coach, which led to him eventually instructing the varsity squad.

I have learned that it is both a mental and a physical game. It should be a team game where personal glory is set aside for team success, Savage said. If you want to be a championship program, you have to love each other.

Savage has a competitive advantage, influenced not only by his success as a hockey coach, but also by a low point in his playing days. In his junior high school campaign with Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx, the basketball team he played for was 0-18. I swore at that point in my life that I would never be 0 and whatever I did, he said.

Fast forward through decades of playing and coaching a variety of sports, and Savage has always managed to get into the victory column. He’s aiming for a lot more with the Nighthawks, but it’s not just about wins.

My definition of success is doing your best. We want to compete every day, said Savage, whose hope is that effort will translate into success in the win-lose division on the field.

Different coaching style

The former Coach Savage was very different from the current Coach Savage, he will tell you.

I was too intense. I was coached by coaches who used to be intense, explained Savage, who continued his playing career at Iona College before blowing out his knee. Now I have my own style. I think Newtowns is going to get the best John Savage. It’s more teaching and practicing, and letting the players learn.

That said, Newtowns new hockey chief is still coming with a high level of strength.

Absolutely intense, confirms field hockey player Maddy Twitchell, who graduated from the NHS last spring; she and the Nighthawks also got to see the Savage coach with Mamaroneck. In fact, his team visited NHS last fall for a non-conference turnaround.

He wants everyone to get moving, and if you don’t move, you’ll definitely get out, Twitchell said. He is definitely a great addition to the Newtown team.

I have a lot of energy and I hope the energy goes to them and they send that energy back to me, said Savage, whose previous career was in financial services before turning his attention to coaching and teaching.

I just love what sport has done for me, as far as I am as a person, Savage said.

Goyda starts high school team

Goyda, prior to coaching at NHS, ran the city’s youth program for nearly a decade. The opportunity to relinquish the high school team and return to the youth game seemed natural to her, as her daughter, Katie, graduated from Newtown High in 2021 as a multi-category scoring/points record holder and plays at Bryant College. Goyda wants the chance to watch her play.

I realized I could always get back into this program, but I can’t watch her play anymore, said Goyda, whose oldest daughter, Megan, also went on to play collegiate and now coaches at Brookfield High.

The transition back to youth hockey coaching gives Goyda more flexibility to travel and watch Katie play, she noted.

And it helps what Goyda sees as a void with rival schools of Newtown Highs with high school teams. She is starting a Newtown Middle School program to help seventh and eighth graders practice and play together more, in addition to the existing youth program that had previously been for elementary and middle school students.

I’m convinced you’ll only become as successful as your feeder program is, Goyda said, adding that this gives seventh and eighth graders a chance to really prepare for the game in high school.

She will hold the Preseason Field Hockey Clinic for both sixth-graders and incoming high school students, August 22-24, at Treadwell Park. The clinic runs every day from 8.30am to 10.30am. The cost is $75. Sign up through Newtown Parks and Recreation: https://www.newtown-ct.gov/parks-recreation.

She does great things with young children. She makes it fun, but she’s also a great teacher of the game, Savage said.

