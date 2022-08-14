Notre Dame football names its starting quarterback for the opener against Ohio State





COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State faces a sophomore quarterback and former top-100 recruit to make his first college start when Notre Dame opens the season at Ohio Stadium on September 3. Tyler Buchner was named starter for the opener by head coach Marcus Freeman on Saturday, winning the starting quarterback battle with the third year quarterback Drew Pynea. Buchner was the favorite to enter the preseason camp after a good spring (and after playing 10 games as a true freshman last year), so the announcement came as no surprise. But it’s always important when a coach makes it official. Freeman told reporters in South Bend that he thought it was time to clarify the QB situation. The announcement came three weeks before the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes opened the season. Wisconsin Wire Transfer Jack Coan started last season for Notre Dame, being relieved at various times by both Pyne and Buchner during an 11-2 season. Buchner has no Coans experience, but there is more advantage to a player who can throw and also run. Freeman mentioned that running ability in the decision. Last season, Buchner ran 336 yards on 46 carries, an average gain of 7.3 yards. Coan and Pyne, on the other hand, each had a negative rush total. A native of Southern California, Buchner committed to Notre Dames’ recruitment class 2021 in March 2019. He was number 47 in his class at the time, according to 247sports.com. He finished as the No. 71 overall player and No. 11 quarterback, after his final season of high school football was wiped out by the pandemic. He also missed his second season with an ACL tear, so Buchner hadn’t played much when he arrived in South Bend. But after completing 21 of 35 passes for 298 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions, last season, Hell is now making its first road start against a national title contender. Buchner could be a very different and interesting opponent in 2023, when he should be back as a starter in Year 2 and the Buckeyes are likely to play a new quarterback. But for now, Ohio State will have to deal with a young talent who has never done this before. Among the 10 quarterbacks ranked for Buchner in the class of 2021 were the former Buckeye and now Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers; former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, now starting at USC; Michigan’s JJ McCarthystill expect to backup Cade McNamara this season; and Ohio States Kyle McCordthe Buckeyes no. 2 behind CJ Stroud. More OSU coverage Is Penn State still the Big Ten team least afraid of Ohio State? Buckeyes schedule overview Why Tommy Eichenberg might be the platypus Ohio State needs at linebacker? What’s most interesting about Ohio State’s football defense after seven practice sessions? What’s most interesting about Ohio State’s football defense after seven practice sessions? What about Ohio State footballs JK Johnson, Jordan Hancock and Cam Brown? Buckeyes preseason camp What’s the most interesting thing about Ohio State’s football foul after seven practice sessions? What Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day Said After Buckeyes’ Seventh Practice of Fall Camp? – Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more. If you or a loved one has questions and would like to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 .

