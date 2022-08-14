Snapshots: Eller, Golden Knights, DeBrincat





With Washington’s top two centers being: Yevgeny Kuznetsov and newcomer Dylan Strome (of Nicklas Backstrom injured) and Connor McMichael also in the mix, some have wondered whether the Capitals should look at moving experienced middleman Lars Eller. However, Washington Hockey Now Warns Sammi Silber against that approach, noting that a bit of a blockage in the middle is never a bad thing, while Eller can certainly help on the defensive side of things, an area McMichael isn’t ready to tackle yet. With a year to go at $3.5 million, Washington would have some interest if they bought the 33-year-old around, but his best value could come later in the season compared to now when the trading market isn’t delivering top returns. for experienced players. More from around the hockey world: While the injury at the end of the season Robin Lehner has many who think the Golden Knights need a goalkeeper, Vegas Ken Boehlke states: that the best move they can make is not to move at all. That will allow them to evaluate whether the core of this roster is really good enough to compete and assess the readiness of Logan Thompson to be a full-time NHL goalkeeper. If they’re in the playoffs halfway through the season, that approach would also give them a bit of flexibility to try and add thanks to LTIR, as they haven’t spent Lehners $5MM at that point. Vegas hasn’t shown much patience during their short NHL tenure, but there’s certainly a case for them to have some now.

In his latest mailbag column (subscription link), Scott Powers of The Athletic reports that: Alex DeBrincat showed no interest in signing a long-term deal with the Blackhawks before its trade to Ottawa last month. The 24-year-old was not eligible for an extension until the start of the new league year on July 13 (a few days after the trade) and will receive a qualifying offer of $9 million next summer. That amount will likely be the starting point for extension negotiations with the senators, as he finishes the final four years of his second campaign with 41 goals.

