Michigan football gets commitment from dynamic athlete





It’s been something of a slow stretch for Michigan football recruiting. At the end of July it got warmer, but otherwise it was relatively quiet on the course. However, that quickly came to an end on Saturday. The Wolverines received a promise from an athlete who visited a few weeks ago. Zack Marshall, a three-star athlete from Carlsbad, California, received his offer in Michigan on July 31 while in Ann Arbor. Mainly recruited by Grant Newsome, the Maize and Blue are looking at the prospect of the 2023 class, although he is more versatile if he changes positions. Utah, coming in at 6 feet, 4 inches and 220 pounds, was considered the main competition, while Cal, Arizona and Boise State were also in hot pursuit. On Saturday, he promised Michigan football. As he makes his decision, he spoke to 247Sports Greg Biggins about what intrigued him about the Wolverines. That was my most recent visit and I loved it there. The winning culture is incredible and they thrive on being the best in football and in the classroom. The facilities are incredible and they have the most wins in college football history which is what it’s all about. I had great conversations with the coaching staff and really connected with coach Newsome, the TE coach. Coach Harbaugh also seems like a great guy and in terms of placing guys in the League (NFL), every starting tight end since 2016 has played in the NFL, that’s a crazy stat. They have several guys on this year’s team that will be drafted and they always have a great quarterback room as well, so it’s definitely a fun thing to do there. With Marshall in the fold, Michigan has 14 pledges in the 2023 class, so there’s still room to add about 10 players. Hes rated the number 684 player in the country, according to the 247Sports composite, the 60th best athlete and number 51 player in the state of California. Related College coaches discuss Michigan football quarterback situation Junior Colson: JJ McCarthy ‘Still Doing Those Patrick Mahomes Throws’ At Fall Camp Back to 100%, Ronnie Bell wants to be better than ever Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

