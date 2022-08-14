What are some of Serena Williams’ best and most iconic tennis outfits?





In almost three decades of tennis, Serena Williams made headlines not only in sports, but also in fashion and activism. Since turning pro in 1995, Williams and her older sister Venus, sports reformed, especially for black athletes. They weren’t ordinary dedicated, talented and driven. They were too fearless, unique and were not afraid to show their creative personalities with their unusual looks. With Williams’ career nearing its end, the 40-year-old has collected four Olympic gold medalsand further 20 major singles titles in her name. Considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, if not the greatest, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, winning the US Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open at least respectively six times. Related: How to Watch Serena Williams’ Final Before Retiring at the US Open Let’s take a look at some of Williams’ best and most memorable outfits and looks during her professional tennis career: First match at the 2021 Australian Open, Williams rocked a one-legged catsuit Williams wore a black, red and pink asymmetrical catsuit designed by Nike for her first match at the Australian Open 2021. The catsuit was inspired by the late American sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner, who liked bright colors and asymmetrical designs. In addition to the blue headband, signature earrings, Williams completed her look with a Queen necklace from her own jewelry line. 2018: Williams returns to tennis in a black Nike catsuit at the French Open After giving birth to her daughter in 2017, Williams returned to court for the French Open a year later compelling black catsuit that made headlines. Not only was the suit protect her from blood clots after a difficult pregnancy, but it also symbolized all the mothers who had a tough pregnancy, as Williams posted on social media. Some questions were raised and conversations heated when the president of the French Tennis Federation announced a ban on Williams outfit and similar styles from future French Opens, signaling it will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place?. 2014: Williams competes at the US Open in a leopard print dress Williams 2014 US Open outfit spoke to SERENA WILLIAMS. No other outfit could have screamed Williams’ personality like this pink leopard print! Williams got so many compliments on this dress, including an ESPN commentator who told Williams she looked phenomenal. 2013: Williams dresses up for Wimbledon in a Nike blazer Even with Wimbledon’s all-white dress code, Williams has found ways to as creative as ever at the Wimbledon Championships. In 2004she wore a pleated Nike dress accented with a gold print along the hull and a car wash skirt. 2008Michigan native arrived at Wimbledon in a tight white summer trench over her tennis dress, be the first tennis player to ever wear a trench coat during a tournament. Williams continued with the white creativity in 2013, start the tournament in a classic white Nike dressand top it off with a matching white blazer. 2004: Williams wears a denim skirt for Kids Day at the US Open Denim in tennis. Serena Williams made that possible. At the 2004 US Open, the legend arrived on the field with a James Dean inspired outfit with a denim skirt and a street style look that turned heads again. However, this time it was not the first time a tennis player to wear denim. André Agassiwho was considered a fashion icon with all the different ways he wore his heart on his patterned sleevesgets that honor. 2004: Williams wears a biker version of tennis attire at the US Open This gladiator look screamed loud at the 2004 US Open. Williams defeated Tatiana Golovin in the third round of the event in her leather jacket with studs and pleated skirt. A memorable one to say the least.

