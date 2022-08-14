Sports
Duplantis, Warholm Leads Star Cast at European Athletics Championships
Issued on: Altered:
Munich (Germany) (AFP) World and Olympic Pole Vault Champion Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis will headline the European Athletics Championships, which will also feature top Norwegian duo Karsten Warholm and Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Italian Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs.
Athletics will headline the European Championships in Munich, the biggest sporting event in Germany since the 1972 Summer Olympics in the same Bavarian city.
The athletics has drawn a record 1,540 participants from 47 countries in 50 medal events, while standing shoulder to shoulder with eight other Olympic sports in the second edition of the European Championships: beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis and triathlon.
A total of 31 reigning individual champions from Berlin 2018 will compete in the 25th edition of the Euro Athletics Championships, including Croatian Sandra Perkovic, who is aiming for a record-breaking sixth consecutive title in the discus throw.
All 10 European gold medalists from the Oregon World Championships in Athletics will once again compete on the continental podium after the 2020 edition in Paris was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, all eyes will be on Duplantis, fresh from breaking his own world record in Eugene when he took world gold with 6.21 metres.
The championship record of 6.05m – set by Soviet and Ukrainian great Sergey Bubka – looks in danger if the US-born Swede sets his sights on it.
Norway’s Ingebrigtsen was one of the stars of Berlin 2018, winning double gold in a memorable 1500-5,000m double.
Ingebrigtsen, a world silver medalist behind Jake Wightman in the 1500m in Eugene, will attempt the same double in Munich, with the Briton handily stepping back to the 800m.
Quiet preparations
Ingebrigtsen’s teammate Warholm had one of the greatest Olympic track performances of all time when he broke the 29-year-old world record by winning the 400m hurdles at last year’s Tokyo Games in a time of 45.94sec.
#photo1
But the 26-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in June and although he made it to the world finals in Oregon, he could only finish seventh.
When fully fit, Warholm will be the man to beat at the Olympic Stadium.
“I’m going to do everything I have in a European Championship final and I’ll take the best time I can,” Warholm told Norwegian tabloid VG.
“I can train without worry since the worlds,” he added. “While before the World Championships it was a race against time to get ready – very stressful – I could now prepare more calmly and that is a very good feeling.”
The Italian Jacobs again disappointed in the United States and withdrew from the semi-final of the men’s 100 meters with a thigh injury.
His coach Paolo Camossi was convinced that Jacobs could participate in both the 100m and 4x100m relay in Munich.
“He runs free. He’s having fun. The training sessions are promising,” he said. “When we’re here in Munich it’s because he’s okay and can compete.
“Marcell is the Olympic gold medalist and he is here to win, but it is not a race to be taken lightly.”
There are also injuries concerns about Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, the reigning two-time European sprint champion who skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
In defending her world title, she had to be happy with a 200m bronze in Eugene and can expect strong competition from Swiss Mujinga Kambundji and compatriot Daryll Neita.
#photo2
Britain’s hopes seem more confident in the women’s medium distances, as Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir are the favourites, and in form, in the 800 and 1500 meters respectively.
Eilish McColgan also doubles in the 5,000-10,000m after winning silver and gold in Birmingham.
Both world champions compete in the multidisciplinary events: the Belgian Nafi Thiam in the heptathlon and the Frenchman Kevin Mayer in the decathlon.
Mayer has warned that his body had not fully recovered from Eugene.
“If there’s the slightest pain and risk that could cost me in the future, it won’t be worth it,” Mayer said with a nod to the 2024 Summer Olympics to be held in Paris.
2022 AFP
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220814-duplantis-warholm-head-stellar-cast-at-european-athletics-championships
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- SA pacer Duanne Olivier excluded from test series against England | Cricket News August 14, 2022
- U.S. Retail Dollar Index: Top 5 Market Triggers to Watch This Week August 14, 2022
- Boris Johnson spotted in Greece on his second vacation in two weeks August 14, 2022
- Indian External Affairs Minister S. Imran Khan admires Jaishankar and openly praises Pakistanis August 14, 2022
- Kedah Fashion Week organizers in trouble over bra-less model August 14, 2022