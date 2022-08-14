NFLPA president calls for league ‘to re-evaluate acceptable surface’ after Chicago preseason opener





CHICAGO — The playing surface at Soldier Field has been the subject of criticism throughout the bears‘ 19-14 preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Filled with noticeable divots and patches of missing grass, the field conditions became so noticeable that JC Tretter, the president of the NFL Players Association, asked on Twitter why the league allowed Bears and Chiefs players to perform on a surface in such poor condition. visible state. “The NFL said this field met minimum testing standards,” Tretter tweeted. “We clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on. We need new test stats that look at the performance and safety of each field. The NFL can and should do better.” The Bears staged their only preseason game eight days after Elton John played a concert at Soldier Field, leaving the grass visibly damaged with lines of missing grass running the length of the field. The Chicago Fire, which also plays at Soldier Field, announced ahead of the concert that they would be moving their August 21 game to nearby SeatGeek Stadium “due to the expected field condition at Soldier Field from a series of scheduled events at the venue.” “I’m new here so I don’t know the situations, but I know the guys are trying their best, and the playing surface was passed by the NFL so we could get on it,” said Bears coach Matt Eberflus. “I thought it was solid and it was good, so let’s leave it at that.” 2 Related The Bears held their annual family reunion practice at Soldier Field on Tuesday, and while the playing surface was still visibly damaged, some players say field conditions on Saturday were better than earlier in the week. “I mean, it’s always been like this,” quarterback Justin Fields said of the turf issues. “It was definitely better than the family reunion earlier this week. I’m just glad it was better than earlier this week because it wasn’t the best. The grass could definitely be better.” Last week, Bears kicker Cairo Santos lamented that the field conditions at Soldier Field have forced him to adapt his way of training during the off-season to mimic the challenges he faces on the turf during home games. “I was training in Florida in Jacksonville and I went to a high school grass court, which was perfect,” said Santos. “It was almost like, ‘OK, I’m getting too comfortable.’ So in my neighborhood there’s a soccer field and the grass is Bermuda grass. It’s really long. I thought, ‘Okay, this is more like it.'” However, Santos added that he has “seen better. It’s just what we’re dealing with.” Soldier Field is the oldest stadium in the NFL with the smallest capacity. Last September, the Bears took a step toward leaving their historic home when they signed a $197.2 million purchase and sale agreement (PSA) with Churchill Downs Inc. for the 326-acre estate in Arlington Park in the suburbs of Arlington Heights. The Arlington Park site, 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field, is expected to be the site of a new stadium for the Bears in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/34395662/nflpa-president-calls-league-re-evaluate-acceptable-surface-preseason-opener-chicago The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos