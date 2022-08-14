20 Players to Target from the Most Accurate NFL Experts (2022 Fantasy Football)

It is important to know who to target and who to pass on when it comes to your fantasy football. Use our Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and compare them to a player’s average draft position (ADP) to get a better idea of ​​players to avoid and others to reach out to. Players going higher in ADP vs ECR are likely the ones you want to reconsider at their current cost. On the other hand, players whose experts are higher than ADP are those who may be worth aiming for, or at least targeting at their current ADP.

And you can use our expert accuracy rankings to determine which experts to select when creating your custom fantasy football cheat sheets.

Here’s a rundown of players targeting the experts at their current ADP.

20 players to target from the most accurate NFL pundits

RK PLAYER NAME TEAM POS ECR USA. ADP 5 Dalvin Cook MIN RB5 2 11 Travis Kelce KC DE1 3 19 Leonard Fournette TB RB12 4 22 Mike Evans TB WR8 4 31 Michael Pittman Jr. IND WR13 5 32 DJ Moore CAR WR14 14 34 Breece Hall NYJ RB17 9 37 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC RB19 8 43 Courtland Sutton THE WR18 14 45 JK Dobbins BALL RB22 7 49 Brandin Cooks NEW ONES WR21 11 53 Allen Robinson II LAR WR22 12 59 Darnell Mooney CHIA WR24 15 61 Miles Sanders PHIA RB27 8 62 Michael Thomas NO WR26 6 65 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC WR28 12 69 Kareem Hunt CLE RB29 9 72 Chase Edmonds MIA RB30 19 73 Elijah Moore NYJ WR30 11 75 Rashod Bateman BALL WR31 13

Travis Etienne Jr. (RB–JAC)

Travis Etienne Jr. was a standout college soccer player who dropped out for the Clemson Tigers from 2017 to 2020 and was selected by the Jaguars in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft -25th overall. However, his rookie season was cut short by a preseason Lisfranc injury. Some NFL staff reported that Etienne could have come back by the end of the year if the Jaguars had been in the playoffs instead of being the laughingstock of the league.

Etienne is expected to be fully released during training camp, putting him ahead of the RB1 role as the Jacksonville Jaguars install another attack under new head coach Doug Pederson. With James Robinson trying to recover from a ruptured Achilles tendon injury he sustained on December 26, Etienne is the featured back this spring/summer.

Don’t forget what this man did at Clemson with Trevor Lawrence (QB – JAC) as his quarterback. During his final season as a Clemson Tiger, he led the country in receiving yards and placed second in receptions among running backs. Etienne also had the fastest 20-plus yards (40) attempts from 2018 to 2019, carrying the ball only 20-plus times since 2018.

Courtland Sutton (WR – DEN)

Entering Year 3, it looked like Courtland Sutton was on the cusp of true elite fantasy WR1 production, but his 2020 season was lost due to a torn ACL in Week 2. It was unclear how prolific Sutton would return from the devastating knee injury.

But to kick off the 2021 season, the Broncos wide receiver looked like his old self. He averaged 13.8 fantasy points per game (17th) and had a 27% target share in weeks 2-7 during the regular season.

It wasn’t until Jerry Jeudy returned from injury that Sutton—and the rest of the Broncos passcatchers—were caught up in a busy, heavy charge led by a Lock/Teddy Bridgewater combination. Nevertheless, Sutton finished the season as the fantasy WR46.

But even during the anemia, Sutton still finished seventh in air yards (1,756), cemented between Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, in 2021.

Sutton has a real chance of regaining his elite form, just a year away from his ACL injury. It also helps significantly that he got an ultra-upgrade to the quarterback position with Denver’s trade for Russell Wilson.

Wilson has always been an elite downfield passer – he had the sixth highest passer rating on throws over 20 air yards last season – playing heavily into Sutton’s strengths as a vertical threat.

Juju Smith-Schuster (WR – KC)

It always seemed more likely than not that JuJu Smith-Schuster would make his way to Kansas City by choice. The Chiefs were interested in him last season and the landing pad is perfect for reviving Smith-Schuster’s fantasy football value. He is just one year away from a WR17 finish in PPR between two injury-plagued seasons.

Let’s not forget that JuJu had an elite sophomore campaign—more than 1,400 recruits—and he’s only 25 years old. With the most cleared targets available in Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes his new quarterback, 2022 will be a return to form for Smith-Schuster.

He can operate from his natural position in the slot machine and take advantage of the game makers around him. After all, Smith-Schuster was at his best as a Pittsburgh Steeler during his first two seasons against Antonio Brown.

