Halep beats Pegula in Toronto final, returns to Top 10





Two-time champion Simona Halep advanced to her fourth National Bank Open final after rallying to defeat No.7 Jessica Pegula 2-6, 6-3 6-4 in the semifinals. Toronto is Halep’s first final since winning the Melbourne 250 in January and the biggest final for the former No. 1 since winning Rome in 2020. The win ensures Halep returns to the Top 10 when the Hologic WTA Tour rankings are updated on Monday. Halep, currently ranked number 15, saw her 373-week reign in the Top 10 come to an end almost a year ago when she retired on August 9, 2021. She could reach as high as number 6 if she wins the title on Sunday. Halep will face Karolina Pliskova or Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final. In her 18th WTA 1000 final, Halep is offering her ninth WTA 1000 title and 24th career title. For the first time against Halep, Pegula ran through the opening set behind her flat baseline play and efficient work at the net. Halep struggled from the baseline, often breaking her reliable backhand. But Halep turned the tide early in the second set. Halep found more consistent depth and used more spin to kick the ball out of Pegula’s strike zone, breaking the American twice to build a 4-1 lead. “I’ve changed the tactics a bit,” Halep said. “In the first set it was a bit too fast. She hit super strong and I didn’t feel the rhythm. Then I just calmed down and tried to push her back just a little bit more.” Halep served at 4-2 and saved four break points to maintain her break lead. The game was decided just inches away as Pegula narrowly missed on two breakpoints and missed a stretch volley on a passing shot by Halep that may have gone wide. Halep closed the set to force the game to a decisive decision after 80 minutes. Turning point: Halep hit 10 double faults in the game and served at just 60%, but was able to save 12 of 17 break points on the day. Pegula will regret her many missed opportunities. She had multiple breakpoints in three games in the second set and broke only once. Halep served 1-2 in the last set and fell behind a quick 0-40, but again Pegula was unable to break through. When the Romanian locked her base game to minimize mistakes and pressure Pegula with her defense, the American succumbed. After failing to convert four break points in the game, Pegula was immediately broken at love. Leading 3-2 and the momentum, Halep built a double lead before stalling Pegula’s comeback attempt to cap the win after 2 hours and 12 minutes. State of the day: The win is Halep’s 37th of the season, tying her with Ons Jabeur for the second-most wins on tour. Toronto: Halep shows her speed to beat Pegula in three-set semifinal

