CWG 2022 Successes Could Be The Beginning Of A New Era In Indian Athletics

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham were a huge success for India and athletics was one such discipline that gave fans the opportunity to celebrate record-breaking moments.

As expected, India experienced a medal rush in boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, badminton and table tennis in CWG. The only field that helped skyrocket the country’s medal tally was athletics.

At Gold Coast 2018, India was only able to take three medals in the discipline. But this time, the Indian athletes set a new benchmark and won eight medals, including one gold, four silver and three bronze, boding well for next year’s Asian Games and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The athletic performances by youngsters such as steeplechaser Avinash Sable, triple steppers Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker, walkers Priyanka Goswami and Sandeep Kumar, javelin thrower Annu Rani, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and high jumper Tejaswin Shankar were heartwarming and stole the show.

The undisputed star for India on the Birmingham track was Avinash Sable, who challenged Kenyan hegemony in the 3000m steeplechase, finishing second and losing the gold medal by 500th of a second.

Abraham Kibiwot, the gold medalist, presented a gallant front, but he was sure to have his heart in his mouth for a few seconds as Sable made a late charge to the finish, practically hanging from the Kenyan runner’s shoulder as he crossed the finish line. passed .

It was a brilliant race tactically as Sable broke out early forcing the Kenyans to accelerate and use energy early to stay ahead and prevent them from producing a strong finish kick.

Sable found some hidden reserves somewhere in his body and produced a deadline to finish. His timing of 8:11.20 is a new personal best and the national record, while Kibiwot took gold in 8:11.15 and his compatriot Amos Serem took bronze in 8:16.83.

Eldhose Paul, who led a 1-2 finish in the triple jump, was India’s other great asset on the track, someone who could be further rigged to medalist in Paris. He jumped, jumped and jumped into the history books as India’s first gold medalist in the triple jump.

Before that, the silver that Mohinderpal Singh Gill won in 1974 was India’s best finish in the triple jump. Paul had the best effort of 17.03 meters for gold, while his compatriot Abdulla Aboobacker finished with 17.02 to take the silver. India’s Praveen Chithravel finished fourth and narrowly missed the bronze medal.

“I’m glad the national anthem played and the first two athletes came from India. I was proud. We were already preparing for CWG and Asian Games. The World Championships gave us an experience that benefited us. Neeraj’s gold Chopra (in Tokyo 2020 Olympics) have changed our mindset,” said Paul after returning from Birmingham.

In the men’s long jump, Murali Sreeshankar won India’s first-ever silver medal at the event. His jump of 8.08 meters was equal to gold winner Laquan Nairn, but Sreeshankar had to settle for silver as Nairn made the jump in his second attempt, while the Indian did it in his fifth attempt.

Sandeep Kumar, who won bronze in the men’s 10km race walk, did it with a personal best, while Priyanka Goswami took silver in the women’s event, shattering the national record with a personal best of 43:38.83.

Taking the bronze, Annu Rani won India’s first-ever medal in the women’s javelin throw at CWG.

Tejaswin Shankar’s bronze in the men’s high jump was another great achievement for Indian athletes in the branded event.

About a year ago, Neeraj Chopra’s gold at the Tokyo Olympics gave a new lease of life to Indian athletics. It changed the mindset of Indian athletes and gave them a new identity on a global level.

Judging by India’s credible show at CWG 2022, one can say that the success in Birmingham could mark the beginning of a new era in athletics for India.

There are many big events, including next year’s Asian Games, where India can perform well and proclaim itself as an emerging athletic powerhouse. The top performances in these events will also be a huge boost to their confidence in the run-up to the highly anticipated 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

However, Indian athletes will have to be careful with their fitness and recovery, which has hindered the country’s progress for a long time. They will also have to settle the doping issue.

All things considered, the upswing has already started and will hopefully lead to greater results in the near future.

