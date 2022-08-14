How to watch table tennis online anywhere at the 2022 European Championships

The 2022 European Championships are in full swing in Munich and we’ve already seen so much exciting action in the past few days. The highly anticipated table tennis tournament is about to begin and we can’t wait to see how it plays out. Europe’s best table tennis players will compete in the European Championships, so make sure you don’t miss this exciting event.

The historic Rudi-Sedlmayer-Halle in Munich will host the table tennis event during the 2022 European Championships. There are 5 gold medals to be won, with athletes competing in men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Action starts August 14and the final medal events will take place on August 21.

Several talented European table tennis players will compete for the prestigious gold medals. Germany has many exciting players and the crowd in Munich will no doubt spur them on. Timo Boll and Petrissa Solja have had a lot of success in recent seasons and compatriots Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Shan Xiaona will try to provide them with fierce competition. Swedish table tennis stars Mattias Falck, Kristian Karlsson and Truls Moregardh will also try to battle it out for top honors.

If you can’t wait to see all the table tennis action at the 2022 European Championships, we’ve got you covered. Here you will find all the information you need on how to watch live table tennis at European Championships, anywhere in the world, without the need for a cable.

How to watch table tennis for FREE at 2022 European Championships

The European Championships are broadcast live for free in selected countries in Europe. Free-to-air channels have deals to broadcast hundreds of hours of live content from the games. You can easily watch your favorite table tennis stars compete for free onARD and ZDF if you live in Germany. Fans in the UK can listen live on BBC iPlayer. RAI Sports has the broadcasting rights for the tournament in Italy, France Televisions In France, RTVE in Spain, SVT in Sweden, RTE in Ireland, and RTBF in Belgium.

If you are not in Europe but want to experience the European Championship live, you need a reliable VPN. This is because all the above streaming services only work in certain regions. But a VPN will help you get around the geo-restrictions, making it easy to watch all table tennis events live.

How to watch table tennis online anywhere at the 2022 European Championships

If you travel abroad or live in a region where the European Championships are not broadcast, you may have a lot of difficulty figuring out how to watch the table tennis matches live. But don’t worry, because you can use a VPN to watch the Table Tennis at the 2022 European Championships livestreamonline. A VPN gives you a virtual location, making it seem like you’re surfing the streaming service from your home country.

We recommend using ExpressVPN, one of the safest, most reliable and most affordable VPNs in the world. ExpressVPN is highly rated by millions of people worldwide and works with most streaming services. You can also take advantage of several exciting offers, such as the money-back guarantee. So go ahead and to attemptExpressVPN 30 Days RISK FREE.

You can subscribe to ExpressVPN (49% discount + 3 months FREE) by going to the website, filling in the required details, paying the subscription fee and downloading the app. Then select a VPN server from your home country and turn on the streaming service with broadcast rights for the Games. The geographical restrictions are gone and you can play table tennis at the European Championships without any problems.

Table Tennis at 2022 European Championships Live Stream: Watch FREE in the UK

Table tennis fans who live in the UK can watch all matches live for free. This is because the BBC has the rights to broadcast the 2022 European Championships, with events being broadcast live on BBC One, BBC Two and theBBC iPlayer streaming service.

Want to watch the European Championships on the BBC while traveling abroad? Make sure you have a working VPN. A VPN gives you a virtual location, and if you select a server in the UK, you can watch live table tennis at the European Championships for free.

Can I play table tennis at 2022 European Championships in USA, Canada and Australia?

Unfortunately, if you live in the United States, Canada and Australia, you won’t be able to watch table tennis at the 2022 European Championships. This is because no broadcaster has the rights to show the tournament live yet. So be sure to tune in to various social media channels and news websites to follow the action live. If you want to watch table tennis from abroad, our guide on how to access BBC iPlayer from abroad for free will help you.

