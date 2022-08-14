Sylvia Fowles WNBA Retirement Tribute – LSU

Written by Coach Bob Starkey:

Dear Syl,

As we count down the final days of your illustrious professional career, I am reminded that it was about 18 years ago that you first set foot on the LSU campus. Even as freshmen, we all knew you were special. You came to work every day with a smile, full of enthusiasm and eager to learn. Your four years at LSU were marked by unprecedented success. In fact, during your four-year career, the Lady Tigers went to four Final Fours and won three SEC championships, culminating in a regional final defeat to UConn, where your dominance earned you the regional MVP. All-Conference and All-American awards every year as well. The LSU record books are full of your name, but this was just the beginning.

Your professional career is filled with championships, both at the international level and in the WNBA where you have won two world championships. There have been countless MVP awards – in the regular season and in the playoffs. Numerous all-star game appearances. And my favorite four-time defensive player of the year.

You have represented our nation at the highest level and led the United States to four gold medals. With your career not even over yet, you’ve been named one of the top 25 players in the WNBA.

You will definitely be a Hall of Famer on the first ballot.

But what’s close to my heart, like all Lady Tiger fans, isn’t what you did, but how you did it. For all your grandeur on the floor, you are honored for how you handled yourself with great humility off the floor as someone who always cared about others. You see Syl, no matter how great a player you are, you are an even better teammate, an even better person. It has been the privilege of a lifetime to coach you and on behalf of the entire LSU community we congratulate you on a great career with great wishes for the next leg of your journey.

Forever LSU!