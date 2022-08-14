Introducing table tennis at EA













Introducing Table Tennis for EA | DonorsChoose a project of Mr Mohammad







































Be the first to donate! $558 still needed grant My project The sports equipment I request for my students will be used to help them discover and learn a new sport: table tennis. I ask for the basics (table tennis, net, tennis balls and rackets) and the set-up will be placed in a student lounge and/or the auditorium of our school. We just need your help to get everything through our door and let our students have fun! The donations to this project will help increase my students’ love and curiosity for a new extracurricular activity – Table Tennis. I hope that our students will use the equipment to communicate and socialize in a different format than the digital world. The equipment will be used to keep students active before school, after school and during their breaks. By holding tournaments between staff and students at school, teachers can bond with our students. This, in turn, will increase their willingness to learn and succeed in the classroom. At the same time, we want to introduce a sport that many of our students haven’t played or even heard of. Our mission is for students to learn that a game like table tennis can be just as engaging as basketball. After a year of learning this sport, our ultimate goal is to have a PSAL team by the next school year. We will use the equipment to assist in the process of becoming passionate and possibly professional table tennis players. I really need your support to make this happen so that our students can have an enriched experience learning a new sport.

Where your donation goes materials Cost Quantity Total Hathaway 30″ x 60″ x 107 1/2″ Table Tennis Table, Blue (BG2325) • Staples $437.29 1 $437.29 Material costs: $437.29

