Big teams should play more in Zimbabwe: Lalchand Rajput | Cricket News





MUMBAI: In addition to the Zimbabwean team and the crowd, one man excited about this highly anticipated tour from the Indian team is former India opener Lalchand Rajput.

For someone who has been associated with cricket in Zimbabwe first as head coach (since June 2018) and then technical director (as of June 2022) in Zimbabwe, Rajput has developed an emotional connection to the game in the African country.

Excerpts from an interview Rajput gave to TOI from Harare while monitoring Zimbabwe’s daily practice sessions

How excited are your guys for the upcoming tour of India – their first against India since 2016?

It is a great opportunity for players from Zimbabwe to play against India and they are really looking forward to it. After a very successful outing against Bangladesh, we are very excited. We will take that momentum into the India series. Any Indian team will be hard to beat, but Zimbabwe certainly won’t make it easy for them.

This series gives you the chance to catch up with many old cricket friends from India…

It will be good to catch up with my old friends, especially VVS Laxman (NCA head, India head coach for this tour), and other members of the Indian support staff, as some of them were under me when I was the batting coach at NCA. Players like KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak HoodaSanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi were below me at the specialist batting academy and Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel were with me on a few tours with India A where I was the coach.

How would you describe the quality of Zimbabwe’s side?

The current team is a good mix of seniors and youngsters, although we are missing a few seniors like Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Blessing Mazarbani, Tendai Chatara, who are all in rehab due to injuries.

Sikandar Raza is in good form having beaten two consecutive hundreds in the recent ODI series against Bangladesh…

He enjoys a purple spot and hits his best. Our at bat revolves around him.

This series is part of the ODI World Cup Super League, so it will be important for your qualifying chances for the ODI World Cup in 2023 (in India).

Since these are ODI Super League matches, it’s good to get some points out of them.

Do you think the BCCI should ensure that India plays with Zimbabwe once a year?

It will be good if the BCCI makes sure that Team India often plays with sides like Zimbabwe as it motivates our younger players to play this game and also helps with the overall development of the game in these countries.

What does the future look like for cricket in Zimbabwe?

They should play more matches and big teams like India, Australia and South Africa should play more often. We missed the T20 World Cup last time but the players and the Zimbabwe Cricket are very excited and happy to have qualified for it this time.

