halep vs. Haddad Maia, Hurkacz vs. Carreno Busta





This article is part of our Tennis Picks series. Both the men’s and women’s finals from Montreal and Toronto, respectively, are scheduled to take place on Championship Sunday at the Canadian Open. All the players who have made it so far have been in great shape all week, but only one man and one woman will be left standing. All Tennis Odds & Lines come from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking out other mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel, BetMGM or Caesars. Simona Halep (-175) against Beatriz Haddad Maia (+140) Haddad Maia was a massive killer at this tournament, beating four top-15 players, including world No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Despite her success here, it’s not hard to see why the 24th-ranked Brazilian is the clear underdog in her first WTA 1000 final of her career. Halep is a two-time Grand Slam champion and has reached the semifinals or better of more WTA 1000 tournaments in her career than any player in WTA history. In other words, the 30-year-old Romanian rarely loses matches she should win, and Halep has only lost one set in this tournament. Halep leads their heads-to-head 2-1, dropping just two games in their only previous hard-court encounter, which took place at the Australian Open. Haddad Maia actually won their most recent meeting in Birmingham on grass, but the pace of the hard courts this week is more in Halep’s favour. Forecast: Halep def. Haddad Maia 6-3, 7-5 Hubert HurkaczI (-185) against Pablo Carreno-Busta (+140) Hurkacz is looking for his second career ATP Masters 1000, after breaking through on the Miami clay courts last year. The world No. 10 has come to this point the hard way, needing three sets to win each of his four matches. This is the first Masters 1000 final for Carreno Busta, although he is unlikely to be intimidated by the big stage. Career achievements for the former No. 10 in the world include two US Open semifinals, an Olympic bronze medal last year and a Davis Cup championship as part of team Spain in 2019. Carreno Busta lost his mojo for a while in early 2022 and went 2-5 in a series that included a 0-4 record in matches in the best of three sets that went the entire match, but the world No. 23 has rediscovered his top form, leaving only one set up to date Montreal fall. The two have split two previous encounters, with Carreno Busta triumphing on the outdoor hard courts of Cincinnati in 2021 and Hurkacz taking revenge on indoor hard courts later that year. Forecast: Carreno beats Busta. Hurkacz 6-4, 4-6, 7-6

