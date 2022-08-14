The Commonwealth Games came to a close in Birmingham this week after hosting the largest parasport program in the event’s history.

Scrolling through the schedule, table tennis appeared in the same time slot as para table tennis, swimming alongside para-swimming and cycling alongside para-cycling as part of an eight-sport program.

And thanks to its success, there is a call for greater integration between the Olympics and the Paralympic Games. They are now held as separate events in the host cities of the Games, with the Paralympic Games following the Olympics.

But members of the parasport and Paralympic community have raised concerns that conversations about incorporation fail to address a few key factors.

‘I’m proud to be a Paralympian’

Sarah Stewart, a three-time Paralympic and three-time Paralympic medalist in wheelchair basketball, said the people who make these calls sometimes don’t appreciate the Paralympics as its own major event featuring elite athletes and its own rich history.

“Sometimes it comes from the perspective that the Olympics are so much better and the Paralympic Games should be there, rather than saying that the Paralympic Games themselves are so brilliant,” Stewart said.

“Sometimes people call me an Olympian and think it’s a compliment. I don’t take that as a compliment. I’m proud to be a Paralympian.”

Sarah Stewart, three-time Australian Paralympic medalist, says a merger could dilute the Paralympics message. Her memories of participating in the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Paralympic Games are pure bliss. She remembers it as a time when both sport and disability were celebrated.

“You’re in this big, beautiful area that’s completely dedicated to sports and people with disabilities for a few weeks,” Stewart said.

This celebration and message can be diluted by the sheer size of a combined event.

“The practical reality is that the Olympic and Paralympic Games are the two biggest sporting events in the world,” Stewart said.

“How would you even do it?” she adds. “Comm Games, even though it seems big, is actually a relatively small event, so you can have that mix in it.”

Jamaica’s Usain Bolt celebrates with the crowd after his team won the gold medal in the 4×100 relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Credit: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Strath Gordon, head of communications at the Australian Olympic Committee, agrees.

"It's just not practical. The Olympics are a massive event and during the recent Games, the International Olympic Committee has actually looked at reducing the number to make it more manageable within the Olympic environment," Mr Gordon said.

"The Paralympic Games proudly stand independently as an event of their own."

“The Paralympic Games proudly stand independently as an event of their own.”

The History of Parasport in the Commonwealth Games

Unlike the Paralympics, parasport at the Commonwealth Games has never been organized as a separate event.

Events for athletes with disabilities were first included in the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Canada, but only as exhibition events (not counting team medals) in athletics and lawn bowls.

The 2002 Games in Manchester marked a huge step forward: athletes competed with their national teams and their winning results counted towards their team’s medals.

Twenty countries sent ready athletes in 2002 to complete ten events in five different sports: athletics, bowls, swimming, table tennis and weightlifting.

Since then, the program has grown with each Games. Birmingham added wheelchair basketball and triathlon to the mix this year, taking it to eight para sports. But is still narrower than the most recent Tokyo Paralympic Games with 22 sports.

Dilute the message and stunt growth

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, which were held in 2021 due to the pandemic, would .

While interest in parasport has grown and integration at the Commonwealth Games has been hailed for raising the profile of paraathletes, the International Paralympic Committee said on Sunday that a merger with the Olympics could jeopardize this growth.

Dylan Alcott reacts after winning Gold in the Men’s Singles Wheelchair Tennis match at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Credit: JEFF CROW/PR IMAGE International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence told the BBC the current deal with the International Olympic Committee “will serve us well”.

The 2018 agreement stipulates that a city must host both Games and runs until the 2032 Summer Games in Brisbane.

“Since 1988 we have seen exponential growth in Paralympic sport,” said Mr. Spence.

“We have a strong preponderance and the Games are growing, so combining both events would potentially stunt and jeopardize that growth, and we could potentially go backwards.

“This is a conversation that comes up regularly, but you have to see if it makes sense to bring both Games together and at the moment we don’t think so.”

Two different events, two different histories

Tim Mannion, the general manager of communications at Paralympics Australia, agrees that combining the events could stifle this growth.

“They’re two very different events with two different histories, and they represent two different movements,” Mannion says.

“Paralympic athletes, the very best athletes with disabilities in the world, get to show their sport and their movement to a global audience. And I think the strength movement can be toned down if they do that at the same time.”

Disability Sports Australia CEO Murray Elbourn said: The food it was great to see parasport being integrated with mainstream sports in the Commonwealth Games and to prove that it can be cohesive. But the Paralympic Games and the Olympic Games are not the events for it.

Thomas Guthrie (left) and Thomas Wann of the British basketball team, training for the 7th International Stoke Mandeville Games. The event later became what we know as the Paralympic Games. Credit: Fred Morley/Getty Images “It’s that community perception of integration that we sometimes struggle with in the disability space to get the mainstream to understand, from a disability perspective, why it’s important to have a secular event,” Mr Elbourn said.

While the community is largely on the same page that the events shouldn’t coalesce and aren’t in a place to coalesce, both Stewart and Mr Elbourn agree that it’s something that should be revisited over and over again.

Nevertheless, Stewart said it’s a sentiment that should reign in other arenas.

“At national games, college games, school games, bringing everyone together often works very well.”