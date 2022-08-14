And thanks to its success, there is a call for greater integration between the Olympics and the Paralympic Games. They are now held as separate events in the host cities of the Games, with the Paralympic Games following the Olympics.
But members of the parasport and Paralympic community told: The food conversations about incorporation fail to address a few key factors.
‘I’m proud to be a Paralympian’
“Sometimes people call me an Olympian and think it’s a compliment. I don’t take that as a compliment. I’m proud to be a Paralympian.”
Sarah Stewart, three-time Australian Paralympic medalist, says a merger could dilute the Paralympics message. Credit: Sports the library/ Sports the library
Her memories of participating in the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Paralympic Games are pure bliss. She remembers it as a time when both sport and disability were celebrated.
“You’re in this big, beautiful area that’s completely dedicated to sports and people with disabilities for a few weeks,” Stewart said.
“How would you even do it?” she adds. “Comm Games, even though it seems big, is actually a relatively small event, so you can have that mix in it.”
Jamaica’s Usain Bolt celebrates with the crowd after his team won the gold medal in the 4×100 relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Credit: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Strath Gordon, head of communications at the Australian Olympic Committee, agrees.
“The Paralympic Games proudly stand independently as an event of their own.”
The History of Parasport in the Commonwealth Games
Since then, the program has grown with each Games. Birmingham added wheelchair basketball and triathlon to the mix this year, taking it to eight para sports. But is still narrower than the most recent Tokyo Paralympic Games with 22 sports.
Dilute the message and stunt growth
While interest in parasport has grown and integration at the Commonwealth Games has been hailed for raising the profile of paraathletes, the International Paralympic Committee said on Sunday that a merger with the Olympics could jeopardize this growth.
Dylan Alcott reacts after winning Gold in the Men’s Singles Wheelchair Tennis match at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Credit: JEFF CROW/PR IMAGE
International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence told the BBC the current deal with the International Olympic Committee “will serve us well”.
“This is a conversation that comes up regularly, but you have to see if it makes sense to bring both Games together and at the moment we don’t think so.”
Two different events, two different histories
Disability Sports Australia CEO Murray Elbourn said: The food it was great to see parasport being integrated with mainstream sports in the Commonwealth Games and to prove that it can be cohesive. But the Paralympic Games and the Olympic Games are not the events for it.
Thomas Guthrie (left) and Thomas Wann of the British basketball team, training for the 7th International Stoke Mandeville Games. The event later became what we know as the Paralympic Games. Credit: Fred Morley/Getty Images
“It’s that community perception of integration that we sometimes struggle with in the disability space to get the mainstream to understand, from a disability perspective, why it’s important to have a secular event,” Mr Elbourn said.
“At national games, college games, school games, bringing everyone together often works very well.”