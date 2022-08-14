For Indian Women Crickets Latest Star Renuka Thakur, PM Modi Praise: Peace of Shimla, Smile of Mountains





While Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Indian contingent on Saturday, which returned with 61 medals from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sunita Thakur and Vinod Thakur sat intently watching his speech on social media. The mother-son duo, in their native village of Parsa in the Rohru district of Himachal Pradesh, were all ears when the Prime Minister spoke of Renuka Thakur claiming 11 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls, for the silver medal winning Indian women’s cricket team.

The performances of all players were excellent. No one had the answer to Renuka Singh Thakur’s swing. To be among the best wicket-takers in the Commonwealth Games is no small feat. Her face has the calmness of Shimla and the smile of mountains, but her aggression gets the best hitters in trouble. Such achievements are sure to encourage daughters from afar to dream big, Modi said during his address to the players. The Prime Minister’s comments were enough to wet the eyes of Sunita, Renuka’s mother. It also sent her on a nostalgic journey as she recalled Renuka’s early days in cricket and the hard times the family went through after the death of Renuka’s father Kehar Singh Thakur. What Renuka has achieved is due to her hard work and love of cricket. My husband died when she was very young, but I made sure that she and her brother had no problems. Listening to Prime Minister Modi praising Renuka today is one of the greatest moments for Renuka and the entire family, said Sunita, who works as a Class IV staff member in the Irrigation and Public Health Department of Himachal Pradesh. Renuka Thakur (third from left, front row) and other members of the Indian Commonwealth Games winning cricket team, with Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik after the team’s reception in Delhi . (Twitter/Anurag Thakur) Renuka’s older brother Vinod, who was to take her to play with him on the cricket ground at Kundi Nullah near the village, met his and his sister’s teammates in the village on Saturday. He echoed the Prime Minister’s comments on his mobile as they hoped the government will now build a stadium named after Renuka in the village to encourage girls and boys in the hinterland to aspire big. When I went to play cricket, Renuka always asked to accompany me. As she played cricket at the village tournaments, her confidence grew. While Prime Minister spoke of Renukas’ achievements motivating girls from rural and distant places, the whole cricket community here is now hopeful to see a stadium in the village or in the Rohru district, Vinod said. The prime minister also mentioned Bhiwani boxer Nitu Ghanghas in his speech. The youngster, who hails from Dhanana village near Bhiwani, started boxing at Bhiwani Boxing Club. The boxer won the gold in the women’s 48kg event, with two of her fights seeing the referee stop the bout. Nitu forced her opponents to leave the boxing ring with her dominant performance, Modi said. Nitus father Jai Bhagwan, who works as a bill messenger in Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh and is facing an investigation into missing work to support his daughters’ dreams, also listened to the address. To see Prime Minister Nitu praise must be a special moment for all of us in our village and the boxing community. There was a time when Nitu wanted to quit the sport due to injuries and lack of medals, but her hard work over all these years has made this day possible for us, said Jai Bhagwan. PM also praised Haryana wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Pooja Gehlot, in addition to praising the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team Harmanpreet Kaur and the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams. In Hockey, I commend the efforts of both the men’s and women’s teams who continue India’s legacy in sport. The Indian women’s cricket team, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, won a medal in their first appearance in the Commonwealth Games, Modi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/for-indian-women-crickets-lastest-star-pm-praise-peace-of-shimla-smile-of-mountains-8088840/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

