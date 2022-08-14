$50 Million Glendale Field Hockey, Sports Complex Eyes To Start Construction 2023

This updated view shows the extent of the hockey complex coming to Glendale. [Orcutt Winslow]

Construction on a $50 million, 36-acre recreational sports facility in Glendale looks set to begin in the spring of 2023.

And even that projected budget could grow to nearly $100 million, the developer says.

Tony Mangat owns the Mangat Group, a Glendale-based transportation, land development and film production company. He has two sports projects simultaneously in the West Valley with the 36-acre Glendale site, which will include two hockey fields, a 140,000-square-foot indoor basketball/volleyball facility with eight fields plus bleachers, nearly 50 on-site pickleball fields, and eventually a hotel.

The project is in final design with the city.

I told them that if you help me get the process going, I’ll make sure I build the thing in 2024, Mangat said during a recent visit to the site, just off Loop 101 and Northern Avenue, at 10139 W. Northern Ave., about a mile west of Westgate.

There are currently two temporary fields on the property, used by the Phoenix Scorpions field hockey club team, founded in 1998, and a club team affiliated with Arizona State University. The clubs play surface about three times a week and earlier this year they hosted the Cactus Classic tournament with 10 teams.

On numerous occasions, the club has invited prominent hockey coaches from the US and India to train the newer players while instructing the high-level emerging star players, according to the Scorpions website, phoenixscorpions.org. A few of the Scorpions junior players have gone on to qualify for the National Junior Field Hockey team.

At the same time, to the southwest in Buckeye, Mangat’s other project continues.

The scope of that project is similar in terms of an indoor facility for both basketball and volleyball tournaments eventually, but the centerpiece will be a 20,000-seat cricket stadium on land owned by Mangat near Interstate 10, just northwest of the Miller Road exit. That project also appears to have a budget of at least $50 million, he says.

Designing both projects is Phoenix-based architectural firm Orcutt Winslow.

OW only added sports projects to its portfolio around 2017, says managing partner Vispi Karanjia. The company has also designed a futsal complex in Bullhead City, was involved with Legacy Sports USA, a 320-acre sports and entertainment complex in Mesa, and even Texas indoor track and field projects that the company is currently planning.

Slowly and steadily, we have grown a bit in the sports arena, Karanjia said.

Like Mangat, Karanjia comes from India. And while he has been involved in designing many projects, planning a hockey and cricket stadium is a first for him.

I’m originally from India, so if you ask an Indian, they’re cricket fans, he said. I also played hockey and cricket in India when I was in school but unfortunately never got to design a cricket stadium.

India has the most Olympic gold medals (eight) in hockey of any country in history.

Cricket, meanwhile, continues to explode internationally.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has become the second most lucrative sports league in the world.

According to figures from the Times of India in June, the NFL is the top sports league in the world in terms of costs (both TV and digital), costing a broadcaster about $17 million per game. The IPL is in second place with $13.4 million, followed by English Premier League football, Major League Baseball and the NBA.

That is a giant leap for Indian cricket on the world stage. We’ll be just behind the NFL, Secretary of the Board of Trustees for Cricket in India, Jay Shah, told The Indian Express in an interview.

In the Valley, both Mangat and Karanjia see potential for both projects, especially the indoor basketball/volleyball complexes, which can accommodate up to 200 tournament teams in a weekend.

They bring in so much income. The one we’ve worked with, Legacy Mesa, and we’ve done some feasibility studies in Pensacola (Florida) and other parts; these are economic engines, Karanjia said. They go into tourism. Hundreds of teams will come to play, the tax revenue of hotels, restaurants, ticket sales. These become economic engines. And they hire several hundred people, every complex does that.

The next step for the Glendale site, Karanjia says, will be submitting plans for design review and zoning changes. (The city is extremely wonderful to work with, he adds.) He expects construction to begin in the spring of 2023 and be completed by March 2024.

Buckeye expects to begin construction in December or January, with a completion timeline of early January 2024.

The hotel at the Glendale site, Karanjia notes, could be further down the road by 2024.

The hockey championship field in Glendale will have artificial grass, he says, although the practice field may have grass. In Buckeye, the cricket pitch gets real grass on the inside field and an outside field of artificial grass.