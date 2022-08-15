Through Larry Hodges and Steve Claflin

Something very strange happened this past weekend at the 2022 Classic Hardbat World Championships. In fact, three extraordinary, very strange situations occurred:

There was continuous Live Streaming of players on two center courts. The very best and the very latest There was also convenience and FREE entertainment for the players, friends and family. And there was NO Control Desk to be found! EVERYWHERE! We’ve filed a missing table report!

First off, players like Bryce Bryce Baby Milford, Alexandru Cazacu, Xin Li, Jimmy Butler, AJ Carney, Randy Hou, Bob Koch, Nathan Flosser, Brian Jortner, Gloria Adamolekum, Alex The Flash Flemming and many more ALL enjoyed playing to be seen by friends and family around the world!

Second, there were: shuttles between the hotel and the playground every 30 minutes; free meals delivered to the player lounge location (Soliz Tacos and Shipley Donuts for breakfast, Center Court Pizza and Domoishi Asian food for lunch); players won a free Astross AAA Space Cowboys baseball game on Saturday night with coach transportation; a Player Gala with open bar (motorcoach again); Large heads (Cardboard Cutout Standees) of many players were displayed on the wall at the venue; EVERY match on Tables 1 and 2 was livestreamed around the world courtesy of Table Tennis Life (Alhasan Mohamed and Dan Hassan; AND a table was generously donated to Thurgood Marshall High School (Director Dr. Sanders) by We R Table Tennis, Inc. and Domoshi to promote our beloved sport!

Finally, there was definitely a Control Desk problem! I have been playing table tennis for over 50 years and there is ALWAYS a control counter. Right? But last weekend, players did NOT stand around trying to find their clipboard, players did NOT return clipboards with their scores, and names and table assignments were NOT blasted over a loudly disruptive PA system. Players were confused (and happy) about why events started on time, matches started on time, and the tournament actually ended EARLY . This was indeed ODD! I repeat WHERE was the Control Desk? Maybe we should report Steve to the Classic Commission for some kind of violation!

Furthermore, before the tournament started, someone by the name of AMIBO determined that tournament director, Steve Claflin, was a potential problem player in his tournament. Steve went on to play in every qualifying event. That requires more than a few official Butterfly R40+ official spherical polymers. Right? So WHO or WHAT is AMIBO?!

AMIBO is a new tournament management system. AMIBO is not software that you learn to use, but a system that runs your tournament for you. It is an acronym All Matches In Best (Match) Out. Steve Claflin conceived and designed it, it’s made by We R Table Tennis (Stan Pennington, Igor Negovetic and Chris Schabel) and it’s fully integrated with Jack McCarthy’s TT Notify. TT Notify also made its prime time debut. TT Notify is an app that players can use to receive match orders and report scores. TT Notify data is sent directly (and automatically) from AMIBO to the players via TT Notify! Scores can be reported back to AMIBO from the TT Notify App. NO control panel needed.AMIBO and TT Notify almost did all the work! Stan and Jack watched AMIBO work! Steve played!

Essentially, AMIBO is a player piano. It is artificial intelligence that downloads and uploads all the information needed to hold a tournament. Events (RR, SE, how much progress, start time, etc.), players (events entered, ratings, etc.), tables (how many, which should be anchored for RR groups, etc.), and then the magic begins. A brew is made. Ingredients are analyzed to confirm that the tournament can be done in the amount of time allotted to a Completion Confidence Calculation or CCC. AMIBO then identifies the players who could cause potential problems because they participated in events that overlap potential player problems or PPP.

It’s finally game time, the bell is about to ring the tournament is about to start and AMIBO is running the show! AMIBO alone event after event, match after match, player after player, table after table determines which match is the best match from the main match – to play next. For example, if a tournament has 10 tables, AMIBO will determine the first 10 matches to start. AMIBO continues all day long! No lunch break. No nothing.

AMIBO gets better and better at his job as the tournament gets bigger and worse. It’s easy to stay on track when you have one table and 10 games to play. Steve said what’s a challenge is when you have 7 days, 110 tables, 112 events, 7,000 matches and player conflict galore. This is where AMIBO will dominate! This is where Deep Blue will TKO Kasparov!

AMIBO determined and created 221 CHWC matches to be played in 2 days across 5 events, on 10 tables. AMIBO started on time, finished early. AMIBO let every player and opponent know where to play. AMIBO showed three queues on three large monitors around the venue (much like an airport terminal screen) showing upcoming matches, in-game matches and completed matches. AMIBO sent players Congratulations messages when the event ended with detailed stats on their performance. AMIBO did things few could have imagined and we’ve seen A LOT over the past 50 years.

AMIBO was specifically designed with the rookie and expert tournament director in mind. Since you’ve been a rookie, it can be difficult to organize and run your first tournament. If it wasn’t so complicated and stressful, Steve thinks we would definitely have more organizers, more leagues and more players. AMIBO is also there for the expert. Volunteering to run a BIG tournament can be an exhausting and thankless task. AMIBO offers the warm and fuzzy to run the biggest, most complicated tournament imaginable.

AMIBO involves people other than just the tournament director. The goal would be to have as many managers as needed. Such patron pros and data generals would probably divide the work by event, that is, divide and conquer. But if AMIBO does its job, a manger wouldn’t do much. Sit back, eat chocolates and watch the AMIBO dashboard displays update every 10 seconds. If AMIBO found that events are lagging, these managers could make adjustments to help players and events. Essentially, AMIBO allows USERS to manage, provide input, have an overview, account for geographical separation, detect errors, monitor matches, schedule matches on the main field, etc. Such checks and balances are essential when running a big tournament and AMIBO offers a lot. Want to manipulate and analyze tournament data? Don’t have enough paralysis-by-analysis? AMIBO has plans to export data to Excel for those who want more data! AMIBO works on the desktop, in the cloud and is multi-user.

The next major release of AMIBO will feature Social Engagement. Social involvement? Steve said this feature will transform our sport by involving the FANS. Steve believes that if we want our sport to REALLY grow, we need to invite friends, family and fans to participate; we need to involve everyone and not charge them at the door. AMIBO is FREE for everyone to use.

Steve DOES have a long list of heroes, sponsors and friends he would like to thank; all those who made the 2022 Classic Hardbat World Championships possible!

HARDBAT HEROES:

Missouri Mayor Robin Elackatt, Jason Mangum, Emerson Yellen, Daniele Stewart and Tyson Stittleburg

Jack McCarthy Live TT Scoreboard and TT Notify

Larry Hodges TableTennisCoaching.com and LarryHodges.com

Al Hasan Mohamed and Daniyal Hassan Table Tennis Life, LLC

Conrado Garza TT Planet

Willy Leparulo President, NCTTA

Bowie Martin Jr. Butterfly and Bowmar Sports

AJ Carney Club Manager, Triangle Badminton and Table Tennis

Gary Search Honorary CHWC Assistant Tourney Director

Robert Mayer, Torsten Pawlowski and Scott Gordon Subject Matter Experts

Marguerite Cheung and Rick Mueller Friends Extraordinaire

Craig Krum OmniPong

Mike Babuin – Tournament Director 2022 US Nationals

Ty Hoff USATT Classic Hardbat Commission Chair

Dylan Nguyen Texas Table Tennis Club

Vlad Farcas San Antonio Table Tennis Club

Raven Umeh, Ding Kir, Eternity Reyes, Sianne Hill the AMIBO girls!

Stan Pennington, Igor Negovetic and Chris Schabel We R Table Tennis, Inc.

PLATINUM sponsors:

Karisma Resorts the 2023 sponsor in Cancun, Mexico. May 26-29, 2023

Unichem Pharmaceuticals (US)

Scott B. Delaney – The Tigers Eye Angels in Mumbai

Domoshi Asian cuisine

Cardboard cut-out uprights

GOLD sponsor:

I9 Sports

Big Mommas Home Cooking

Bushi Ban martial arts

Butterfly

Center Court Pizza

Fairfield Inn & Suites

Gala Bethany Photography

Hayes Group Real Estate Keller Williams

Pamela print

Sienna smiles dentistry

Skyler Stewart Sweat Equity Sky Fit

Sugar Land Space Cowboys

senoda

Print

Wolf Diamonds

BRONZE Sponsors:

Bean Here Coffee

Brad @ Houston Properties

Balanced food

Brandani’s Restaurant

Energy Row Commodities

The Finity group

Joola Global

Leonetti Graphics

Perfect Events Travel

Sara Appliances & Electronics

Sharp Minds Academy

Thai-American bistro

Jewelers in Quail Valley

Wyatt Custom Travel

Friends and family:

Cornerstone Christian Academy

Jada Hill Real Estate

Olympia Gymnastics

Yvonne, Faith and Luke Claflin

AMIBO then cleaned up the players lounge, brought players to the party and turned off the lights. Wait, it was still light outside. This is really strange. Tournaments don’t end early. Let me check my source on this information. I didn’t even interview AMIBO. I don’t even know what AMIBO looks like. Man? Female? I suppose AMIBO is binary

2022 World Classic Hardbat Championship

Results

TEAMS

GROUP A:1st place: Dream Team – Jimmy Butler and Alex Flemming

2ndPlace: Team Romania – Alexandru Cazacu and Vlad Farcas

3rdPlace:The DR and NC Alexis Perez and Bryce The Kid Milford

GROUP B:1STPlace:Team America AJ Carney and Joey Cochran

2nd place: Team China George Guo and Bin Hai Chu

GROUP C:1stPlace:Women of Wesleyan Xin Li, Zhen Deng and Jiaqi Lin

2ndPlace: Czech Republic Marek Zaskodny and Antonin Zavadil

LADIES1stplace:Xin Li

SINGLES2ndPlace: Ning Cheng

JUNIOR1stPlace: Bryce Milford

SINGLES2ndplace: Michael Guo

SENIOR1stLocation: Randy Hou

SINGLES2ndPlace: Bin Hai Chu

3rdplace: George Guo

3rdPlace: Larry Hodges

OPEN1stPlace: Alex Flash Flemming

SINGLES2ndplace: Jimmy Butler

3rdplace: AJ Carney

3rdlikes: Alexandru Cazacu

5-8 place: Bryce The Kid Milford

5-8 likes: Vlad Farcas

5-8 place: Randy Hou

5-8 place: George Guo

___________

Stay In the loop featuring Butterfly professional table tennis equipment, table tennis news, table tennis technology, tournament results and We Are Butterfly players, coaches, clubs and more.