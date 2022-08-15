VVS Laxman replaces Rahul Dravid as Indian cricket team coach – Check Details | Cricket News

The coaching staff for India’s tour of Zimbabwe, which consists of three ODIs, has been revealed. India legend and current head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman will take on the role of head coach for the Zimbabwe tour. Rahul Dravid has been given a break for the Asia Cup, which starts on August 27. India’s campaign kicks off with the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on August 28. Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey are on break, with Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Sairaj Bahutule filling in for them.

Laxman acted as head coach on India’s tour of Ireland in Dravid’s absence followed by a T20I game against England in Southampton and was flanked by Bahutle and Sitanshu Kotak. This will be Kanitkar’s first international assignment in a coaching capacity with the senior team, but he has a wealth of experience as he was the head coach of the U19 World Cup winning Indian team earlier this year. India will play three ODIs against Zimbabwe between August 18 and 22 at the Harare Sports Club, which will be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The competition has little meaning for India as they have already qualified for next year’s World Cup as they host, but it will be important for Zimbabwe which will try to get one of the top 8 automatic qualifying spots. India is currently 7th on the table with 79 points from 12 matches, while Zimbabwe is 13th with just 35 points from 15 matches. VVS Laxman represented India in 134 Test matches with 8,781 runs at an average of 45.97 with 17 tons and 56 half-centuries to his name, with the highest score of 281, while in One Day Internationals he played 86 matches at an average of 2,338 runs at an average of 30.76 with six tons and 10 half-centuries. India got a boost with the return of KL Rahul who was a late inclusion in the squad. He is set to lead the 16-man squad in the three-game ODI series.