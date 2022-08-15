Sports
Sreeja on her tears and the CWG high
To say that Sreeja Akula was distraught would be an understatement. After narrowly losing the bronze play-off for women’s singles, the 24-year-old went to her room in Birmingham and was inconsolable. The pain was too much to bear, especially as I had also lost the semi-finals the previous day in another exciting match. I was very disappointed, especially because I lost despite playing very well. I cried a lot, Akula says.
Calls were needed from the team psychologist and mental trainer Gayatri Vartak and coach Somnath Ghosh to calm Akula down as she had one more match to play the most important one in the next few hours. After also failing to medal in women’s doubles and women’s team events, the mixed doubles final with the seasoned Sharath Kamal, 40, was her last shot at redemption.
Once persuaded to get herself together, Akula took some rest before returning to the National Exhibition Center for the final table tennis match of the day, against Malaysia’s Javen Choong and Karen Lyne. Akula kept her composure to win the match, pairing Sharath 3-1 to take her first Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold. Luckily I had 6-7 hours between the two games. I thought okay, now I’m in the mixed doubles final and all I want is gold. I decided to play it all out and go for it, she says.
The Hyderabad player carried that attitude not only into the final but throughout the tournament, often taking the lead and taking responsibility for attacking his opponents while Sharath played second fiddle. The Malaysian duo defeated Manika (Batra) di and (G) Sathiyan bhaiya in the quarterfinals. We took some input from them. They said that the Malaysians were very good against pimples (bubble rubber is to prevent spiders). I realized that I should not rely solely on my rubber. I have pimpled rubber on my backhand and am going to think if I put the ball with the pimple side, we could get a point. I resolved to attack whenever possible. That was the only strategy. Sharath Bhaiya told me to unlock, play quality attack when I can and not expect a point with my rubber.
Despite the importance of the match, Akula was never overwhelmed. I had no pressure at all in the final because after playing so many matches in all events and losing very close matches, my confidence was high. I was set on the terms and table. I thought I’d just play for free and try everything I learned. Maybe after a loss we feel like we will try everything in the next game; that’s how it was for me,” she says.
Timely approach
It was Ghosh who made the move to get Akula to join the CWG as Sharath’s partner. It was during the Shillong Nationals in April that Ghosh decided to ask his good friend Sharath to team up with the Hyderabad player in Birmingham. Sharath and the selection committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India agreed. I was very lucky to hear that I will be playing with Sharath bhaiya, says the 24-year-old, who works at the Reserve Bank of India.
Prior to the CWG, the pair had only played together once, at the 2019 Commonwealth Championships. Also that time, it was just a coincidence that they worked together. It was unexpected. Sharath bhaiya and Manika di were supposed to play together but Manika di got sick and returned home. I didn’t even get an entry for the team event. Because it was held in India (Cuttack), I got an extra entry. I was the only one left and had a similar playstyle to Manika di, says world No. 77. They decided to bring us together to try us out. I had no idea what to do. It was my first major tournament in the seniors, but we won bronze anyway.
It was a great year for Akula. With Ayhika Mukherjee she won her first national title in singles and the title in doubles. Akula now has a Commonwealth Games gold. She will then play at the WTT Feeder from August 23-28 in Olomouc, Czech Republic, and at the WTT Contender in Muscat from September 4-10. Oman is going to be a big tournament for me. Then from September 13 we have the national ranking tournament of the South Zone, the National Games followed by the World Championships (September 30 – October 9). It will be a hectic month,” concluded Akula, who wants to break into the top 50 of the world ranking this year.
