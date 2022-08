Football Prep Preview 2022: The Times Preseason Rankings

The top 25 preseason high school football by The Times: rc. SCHOOL; Remark 1. MATER DEI; QB Elijah Brown is 17-0 and will have a strong offensive line to back him up. 2. ST. JOHN BOSCO; Defense is a force, and if the Braves can block, beware. 3. MISSION VIEJO; With 16 returning starters, Diablos could be a semi-finalist in Division 1 4. CORONA HEUNT YEARS; Huskies have speed, size and great playing potential. 5. GARDENA SERRA; With top RBs, a huge OL and a great defense, Cavaliers will be very good. 6. LOS ALAMITOS; Griffins have ambitious plans, but must be able to excel in defense. 7. SIERRA CANYON; Trailblazers need QB production to combine with other strengths. 8. SANTA MARGARITA; Will build around QB Jaxon Potter and a very good defense line. 9. NORCO; Versatile WR Grant Gray leads a solid Cougars team. 10. WARR; The talent is plentiful, led by QB Nico Iamaleava. 11. CORONA DEL MAR; QB David Rasor has a lot of weapons to sort out. 12. ORANGE LUTHERAN; It’s year two for coach Rod Sherman, so look for more improvement. 13. OXNARD PACIFICA; This could be the best team in Ventura County. 14. ST. BONVENTURE; QB Anthony Wolter will try to give offense. 15. INGLEWOOD; Transfers on skill positions keep Sentinels in Division 2 mix. 16. SAN JUAN HILLS; The neighborhood children want to put their school on the map. 17. LONG BEACH POLY; QB Darius Curry is healthy and ready to make an impact. 18. ST. FRANCE; Aided by transfers, strong offensive line and improved defense. 19. BISHOP AMAT; Beware if Lancers can improve with a challenging schedule. 20. MURRIETA VALLEY; Bear and Tiger Bachmeier lead the Nighthawks. 21. RANCHO CUCAMONGA; QB CJ Tiller is a key player for a highly skilled team. 22. CHAMINADE; Strong lines make Eagles a team that can surprise. 23. SIMI VALLEY; Extensive experience at QB, RB, WR and secondary. 24. SERVITE: With big holes to fill, brethren still have enough talent to cause trouble. 25. JSERRA: Lions have a lot of comebacks but need strong play in QB position.

