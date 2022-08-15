



At the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Saturday, August 6, para table tennis player Bhavina Patel of India defeated Nigerian Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi to win the gold medal. Ikpeoyi was completely outmatched by Bhavina Patel from the start, winning 3-0 (12-10, 11-2, 11-9). Bhavina was at the top of her game and never gave the Nigerian paddler a chance to make a comeback. Since both players matched shot for shots in the first game, it was split evenly. When Bhavina won the first game 12-10 on long points, she got the advantage and momentum. Read: India’s men’s hockey team advances to the CWG 2022 final after beating South Africa 3-2 in the semi-finals. In the second game, the Indian took a 2-0 lead and seized the initiative of the silver medalist of the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Ikpeoyi was reduced to a mere spectator. Ikpeoyi, who fought tooth and nail to win the match, played well in the third game, but eventually lost 11-9 and handed the gold medal to Bhavina. Bhavina Patel aims for number 1 rank Bhvin Ptel has been busy so fr. At the ITTF F40 Egypt Pr Open 2022, she won two gold medals and bronze, becoming the world No. 1 in mixed doubles, class 4. Bhvin made sure there would be no misstep on the current Commonwelth Gmes by entering the final with resounding wins. Save this statement from Bjrng Puni after winning gold t CWG 2022: “I overcame an injury to win gold in Birminghm and tht mkes it specil.” Bhvin Ptel told Sportskeed that she intended to take first place in the world for the Commonwelth Gmes. In singles, one. Nturlly, it (the number 1 rnk) increases my confidence to enter CWG. But I’m looking for the No. The gol is to remember No. 1 in singles. I work very hard to make the CWG succeed. Solben Ptel wins bronze Sonlben Mnubhi Ptel, the second pr-tble tennis player from Indi, defeated Sue Biley from England and won the bronze medal in the women’s singles bronze medl plyoff mtch. Solben defeated Biley 11-5, 11-2 and 11-3. Solben dominated the entire game, so it was mostly one-way traffic. The Indin plyer was so dominant over the three days that the English plyer could only accumulate 10 points. Priynk Goswmi climbs her lucky chrm helped win her silver medal CWG 2022.

