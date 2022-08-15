How cricket fraternity reacted to MS Dhoni .’s retirement

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020. Photo: BCCI/BCCL

On August 15, 2020, MS Dhoni dropped the curtains on his international career. At 7:29 PM, the former India skipper shared a post on Instagram, thanking his fans and confirming his retirement from top cricket. Since Dhoni had joined Chennai Super Kings camp in the city, it was confirmed that he would play IPL for at least one more season.

But he has been absent from international cricket since the 2019 World Cup and it was somewhat confirmed that the wicketkeeper batsman will no longer play for the Men in Blue. The only captain to win all three ICC trophies he played during his time left an indelible mark on Indian cricket and his achievements can never be repeated.

Dhoni made his debut in India in 2004 and just three years later led a young Team India to a title win in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Just a year after he was named the test captain, Dhoni led the party to the numero uno position. In ODIs, Dhoni ended the country’s 28-year waiting period and propelled the team to a title win in the 2011 World Cup.

Right after Dhoni announced his retirement, he remained one of the trending topics for a few days and social media was flooded with tributes to him. His teammates, former teammates and those who didn’t even play with him also had respect for Dhoni. On the 2nd anniversary of Dhoni’s retirement, here’s a look at how the cricket fraternity reacted to its mega announcement –

Gautam Gambhir

From India A to The India, our journey was full of question marks, commas, spaces and exclamation marks.

Gautam Gambhir was part of the Dhoni-led team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 50-over Cup. He also played with Dhoni for India A. Recalling his journey with Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir wrote: India A to The India, our journey was full of question marks, commas, spaces and exclamation marks. Now that you’re closing your chapter, I can tell you from experience that the new phase is just as exciting and there is no limit to DRS here!!! Well played @msdhoni @BCCI.”

Virender Sehwag

To have a player like him, Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai, Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players come & go

Virender Sehwag was full of praise for Dhoni and shared a special tribute to his former captain. Sehwag played a key role in India’s title wins in 2007 and 2011. “To have a player like him, Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai, Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come and go, but there will be no calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connection to people who have ambitions was like a relative to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah,” the former India opener wrote.

Virat Kohlic

Like Sehwag, Virat Kohli also had a special message for Dhoni. Adding an emotional touch to his tribute to the captain who supported him, the former India captain wrote: “Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, yet when someone you’ve come to know so well announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you have done for the country will always remain in everyone’s heart, but the mutual respect and warmth I received from you will always remain in mine. The world has seen achievements, I have seen the person thanks for skipping everything. Tip my hat to you @mahi7781.”

Sachin Tendulkar

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been tremendous, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together was the best

Sachin Tendulkar had retired from international cricket in 2013 and had not played for 7 years before Dhoni retired. The Master Blaster wished Dhoni for his 2nd innings, writing on Twitter: “Your contribution to Indian cricket has been tremendous @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together was the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the best best for your 2nd innings.”

Yuvraj Singh

Congratulations @msdhoni on a great career! Enjoyed lifting the 2007 and 2011 World Cup trophies for our country together

Yuvraj Singh, who played with Dhoni for a long time, shared a video for his former captain and wrote that he enjoyed winning 2 ICC trophies with him. Yuvraj was Dhoni’s deputy in white ball cricket for several years. “Congratulations @msdhoni on a great career! I have enjoyed winning the 2007 and 2011 World Cup trophies together for our country and our many partnerships on the pitch. My best wishes for the future,” he wrote in his post.