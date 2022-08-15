Milestone Moment: Gators Impressed at Heavener Football Training Center Opening

GAINESVILLE, Fla. They began gathering in their matchday locker room at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium late Sunday afternoon, awaiting the arrival of the head coach. Billy Napier to lead them on a short walk along Stadium Road.

The Gators were aware of their destiny and the mood reflected it. They were like children waking up on Christmas morning.

“Goodbye,” said the tight ending Nick Elksnis as he tapped the Gator Head on his way out.

Once the group gathered outside, Napier led the players and coaches on a five-minute walk to the front steps of the glittering $85 million Heavener Football Training Center, the new headquarters of the UF football program.

Napier and Director of Football Operations Joshua Thompson kept the front doors open as players first eagerly stepped into the 142,000-square-foot building, a facility that has been on the radar since 2016 and has been under construction since the demolition of McKethan Stadium in the summer of 2020.

Soon, a celebratory tone rippled through the building as players explored every corner, capturing the moment on their smartphones, and sharing their excitement with high-fives and shouts of triumph.

Chief Borders , center, and his teammates react as they enter the Heavener Football Training Center for the first time on Sunday. (Photo: UAA Communications)

“I know a lot of Gator alumni and people who have participated in this program have waited a very long time for this facility, and for me to be part of the first group to step in here is a phenomenal experience,” linebacker Chief Borders said. “You want to be the best you can be, and I know this facility will only make Orange & Blue bleed and do it for us.”

Nowhere was the response from the players more festive than in the team’s dazzling new locker room. They ran across the room, screaming with excitement, admiring the zero-gravity armchairs, Jordan brand signs, and illuminated graphics above each stall with their uniform number and photo.

linebacker David Reese , who signed with the Gators in 2018, was overcome with emotion as he stared at the glossy panel with his image above his locker. He took pictures and repeatedly pointed to it to show the people around.

Soon the souped-up Reese was in the team’s new weight room with his shirt off, pumping iron.

“This building was discussed about my freshman year, and to see it physically, and just being here, it’s overwhelming,” Reese said. “All the guys I came in with, some are gone, some are still there. We were talking about this first year. It’s a great feeling to see it now.

“I’ve got some curls in it. I did some pushups, some bench presses. I had to be the first to get it in. We’re about to take it up a notch.”

A look inside the Gators locker room at the Heavener Football Training Center. (Photo: UAA Communications)

As the players and staff explored the various areas of the new facility, Napier and UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin visited the modern and high-tech offices where Napier and his assistants will spend their working days. Napier’s office is on the second floor, with a balcony overlooking the practice field. The facility has developed several more items on the list after Napier took over the program in December, while the building was already under construction.

Work crews will complete those tasks soon, but Napier will park in a different spot when he arrives at work Monday.

“I changed my route to work for a few months to prepare for that,” he said on Sunday.

Napier was instrumental in selecting much of the Gator-themed signage in the building and used knowledge of his previous stops to ensure the facility operates efficiently.

He said the facility is another step in the right direction for where he sees the Gators going during his tenure.

“The first thing is, I really appreciate all the people who invested in creating this and the leadership to execute it,” said Napier. “I think it’s one of the unique things about the University of Florida. We have the resources, the people who care and have passion. The University of Florida influenced the direction of their lives; they care about the place and are willing to give something back.

“It’s been a long road here. So many people have contributed. Really blessed and humbled. It’s really a day I think we’ll look back on and say, ‘Man, that really made a difference.’ We are very grateful. The game is about the players. It’s great to see that first reaction.”

Gators head coach Billy Napier is all smiles as the team moves to the Heavener Football Training Center. (Photo: UAA Communications)

After checking out the locker room, Quarterback Anthony Richardson visited the workout area and the outdoor area with a resort style pool and basketball court, which overlooks Napier’s office.

Richardson was in the middle of his exploration when asked about his first reaction.

“When I walked in, I could only smile,” he said. “I thought about it for a while and finally got to see it. It’s amazing, honestly.”

While Richardson watched the basketball court outside, other players toured the area devoted to recovery and rehabilitation. The space features a 15-foot plunge pool, steam room, two HydroWorx pools with underwater treadmills, and a buoyancy tank.

This is definitely not your big brother’s football facility. This dynamic state-of-the-art facility will have a space open to all UF student athletes once classes begin later this month, including a hair salon, dining room and virtual reality room.

“Everyone likes to talk about recruitment, but I think, more importantly, just the championship level experience of the players and staff day in and day out in relation to their development, not only as a footballer, but also as a person with the ‘GatorMade’ program is in-house,” said Napier. “We have all the things we need to help a person develop and reach their potential.

“We will continue to evolve. This place will get better and better. With the number of square meters we have, we are going to learn every day how to maximize every opportunity.”

A view of the exterior of the $85 million, 142,000 square foot Heavener Football Training Center. (Photo: UAA Communications)

Stricklin stood at the door as the players came in to watch their reactions. He then attended a team meeting where Napier discussed facility logistics to help everyone acclimate.

Like Richardson, Stricklin couldn’t help but smile on a day when the Gators usher in a new era. Several players stopped to shake his hand and thanked them as they left the meeting.

“It’s always nice when it comes together,” Stricklin said. “Doing things that are special and unique that you don’t find in other places, and the Gators are the only ones they have, that’s really special. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a reaction like that.”

Offensive lineman Joshua Braun shared a familiar feeling on a Sunday afternoon that these Gators will not forget.

“Exceeded every expectation I had,” he said.