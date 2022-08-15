Edwardsville underclassmen ready for fall tennis season





Edwardsville coach David Lipe has never had to go into a season thinking about rebuilding.

And it will remain so for the upcoming girls’ tennis season this fall, as the top six of the varsity lineup includes a freshman and two sophomores.

That’s healthy for a program, Lipe said. Each year we have been able to replace graduate players with new players who have completed our camps and academies. Katie Woods is the only newcomer to that varsity mix. She is no stranger to the Tigers program as she has competed in Junior Team Tennis for Edwardsville. Most recently, she was a member of the 14U team that finished fourth at the USTA Missouri Valley Sectional in Edmond, Oklahoma. My biggest goal is to make fun memories and learn to be a team player, Woods said. I want to win as much as possible and have fun doing it. Woods has been playing tennis since she was five years old. Callaghan Adams, the program’s all-time winning player with 166 career wins at EHS, was one of her older brothers and got Woods to play. While the freshman is looking forward to being No. 2 for singles, she’s ready to take on the challenge. I’m nervous sometimes, Woods said, but I just go out and play. All the friends and memories you make is the most fun part. Another underclassman who has a connection to Adams is her cousin, Gabi Hill. Hill played with Adams and took classes at the YMCA at a young age. The sophomore turned 20-15 last year as a freshman. She was the Southwestern Conference champion for the No. 6 singles run and was on the third team of the All-Southwestern Conference singles. I just enjoy playing the game, Hill said of her favorite part of tennis. It is exciting. One of Hills’ first varsity games last year featured a nearly two-hour first set against Belleville Easts Reese Altepeter. Hill won that first set 7-6 after winning the tiebreak 7-2. Hill then won the second set 7-5. I was nervous then, Hill said. I said I wasn’t nervous, but I was. I was really proud of myself for continuing to fight and persevere. The one area Hill has worked on the most is her confidence. I know what to expect now, so I’m more confident, Hill said. I’m really looking forward to the season. Lipe said her newfound tennis confidence isn’t surprising, given that almost every time he visited the EHS Tennis Center in the summer, he would find Hill hitting tennis balls himself. (Hill) made this offseason a huge leap, Lipe said. She has worked hard this summer. She looks great. Unlike Woods and Hill, sophomore Sophie Byron has not played tennis for most of her life. She grew up playing soccer while her sister Zoe played volleyball. After participating in winter training sessions with the tennis program a few years ago, the two sisters switched sports. Zoe is now a senior with the Tigers. Sophie finished her freshman season 20-20 and was named the SWC Rookie of the Year. She was a finalist in the number 5 singles flight in the SWC tournament. I really hope to be in the varsity lineup regularly and win most of my matches, said Sophie. I’m really looking forward to the season. There’s a lot of excitement, but I’m a little nervous. Although a regular single player, Sophie prefers to play doubles, especially with her friends. Playing tennis with my friends makes it fun, Sophie said. Tennis always keeps you sharp. There is always something to do. Sophie added that her first year taught her how to control and understand the course of a competition. EHS opens its season at the New Trier Invitational on August 26-27.

