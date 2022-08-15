MLB Weekend Recap: Braves Win Sixth in a Row for Series with Mets; Dodgers’ 12-game undefeated streak broken

The second weekend of August is in the books, which means it’s time for the playoff races to warm up. Let’s take a look at what you need to know about this weekend’s action.

Highlight of the weekend: Bernard makes debut in the Dutch big league

Call us softies if you have to, but our highlight of the weekend was the major league debut of Wynton Bernard, a Colorado Rockies outfielder who spent 10 seasons in the minors before getting called this weekend. Here’s a look at how he broke the news to his mom, in a predictably emotional way:

Bernard, 31, also didn’t wait long to impress in the majors. He batted 1 for 3 in his first game, out and stole before scoring a run as part of a 5-3 Rockies win against the Diamondbacks.

As our Matt Snyder noted, Bernard was originally a 35th round draft pick in 2012. He appeared in 863 minor league games and toiled through stints in several independent and winterball leagues to fulfill his dream. Congratulations to him, and I hope he writes a few more memorable moments along the way.

Rasmussen flirts with perfect game

Major League Baseball hasn’t seen anyone throw a perfect game since August 15, 2012, or nearly 10 years to the day. However, Tampa Bay Rays righthander Drew Rasmussen almost was a fluke on Sunday, as he kept the Orioles off the board for the first eight innings. Rasmussen’s attempt at history was nevertheless smothered in the ninth inning by a double by Jorge Mateo. You can read more about Rasmussen’s near-perfecto by clicking here.

Red Sox win series over AL East enemy

The Red Sox went in on Thursday with a paltry 12-29 against other AL East teams. They won a makeup contest on the Orioles on Thursday and it was curiously defined as a “series.” It was notable because this was the first series all season that the Red Sox had won against an AL East opponent.

They then made two straight.

Thanks to excellent pitching all weekend and some timely strikes on Friday, the Red Sox took over two of the three Yankees.

Michael Wacha hit seven scoreless innings on Sunday-evening, gave up only two hits and struckout nine. A two-run Rafael Devers homerun was the highlight of the game, taking the lead to 3-0, which would make it the final score.

The Red Sox are still only 15-30 against the AL East, but they have made some progress. We call them baby steps.

Snell throws gem vs. Nationals

The Padres ended their weekend in DC on Sunday with a win behind a strong effort from veteran lefty Blake Snell.

Snell, who went into the afternoon this season with a 3.96 ERA in 14 starts, delivered six shutout-innings as part of a quality outing. He did not walk any Nationals hitter, but he struckout 10 batters on 103 pitches. His seasonal ERA has now fallen to 3.66.

Snell’s performance on Sunday continued a hot bit of pitching for the former Cy Young Award winner. In eight starts since July 1, he has allowed one run or less seven times, resulting in a 2.08 ERA. He has also compiled a 67 to 17 strikeout to walk ratio.

Juan Soto also singled and walked twice.

Dodgers lose, break off winning streak

The Dodgers lost 4-0 to the Royals on Sunday, as Los Angeles was eliminated for the fifth time this season. Righthander Brady Singer of Royals continued his impressive run and locked Los Angeles for six innings. The loss ended the Dodgers’ 12-game winning streak; they were a win away from equaling the franchise’s longest run since the club moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958.You can read more about that by clicking here.

Braves rally, extend winning streak

The Braves started the ninth inning of Sunday’s game against the Marlins trailing 1-0. That was far from the case. Instead, Michael Harris II delivered a solo home run to make it 1-1.

From there, the Braves would string together a series of hits and walks to take a 3-1 lead. Dansby Swanson (single), Vaughn Grissom (walk) and Matt Olson (walk) would reach base around a flyout by Austin Riley (although Swanson would be thrown out trying to reach third base). Nevertheless, Grissom would score on a single by William Contreras, while Olson would run across on a wild pitch.

Closer to Kenley Jansen would close the door in the ninth, giving the Braves a 3-1 win – their sixth straight win. Atlanta is set to meet the Mets for a four-game set starting Monday. The results of that streak will go a long way in determining the National League East winner.

Pujols homers twice as Cardinals take series from Brewers

The Cardinals won the three-game series and extended their lead in the National League Central on Sunday with a 6-3 victory over the Brewers.

One of the main contributors for the Cardinals was veteran DH Albert Pujols, who hit his ninth and tenth homeruns of the season as part of a four-RBI day. Look:

Pujols is now up to 689 home runs for his career. That puts him seven away from tying Alex Rodriguez (696) for fourth most all-time. It also places him just 11th of the fourth player to ever hit the 700 homer threshold, though that figure seems highly unattainable given his intent to retire at the end of the season.

The Cardinals also owe Sunday’s win to starter Miles Mikolas. He threw eight innings and gave up only two runs on four hits and no walks. He struckout six batters and lowered his season ERA to 3.44.

Votto passes Walker

Red first baseman Joey Votto made history on Sunday by playing in his 1,989th game in the Dutch big league. That happens to be one more than Hall of Fame outfielder Larry Walker he appeared in, meaning Votto is now the career leader in matches between Canadian-born players. Look:

As you can see above, Matt Stairs, Russell Martin and Justin Morneau round out the top five.

on deck

Orioles at Blue Jays (three games): We’re kicking off our preview section with a series that suddenly has playoff relevance. The Blue Jays come in on the top spot on Monday with a wild card and have a 2-game lead over the Orioles, currently the first team to make it out of the playoffs. The Orioles are 4-2 against Toronto this season, and another win in the series would bring them even closer to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Mets at Braves (four games): The Braves will play about 5 games behind the Mets in the National League East on Monday. If they intend to take their fifth consecutive divisional crown, they will have to start catching up, and soon. What better way to do that than to take an extended run from the Mets? The Braves are 4-8 against the Mets this year, suggesting it’s easier said than done.

Dodgers at Brewers (four games): The Dodgers have been unstoppable lately as the Brewers battle for position with the Cardinals in a tight National League Central race. This is a possible preview of the playoffs, depending on how things turn out, and we should have some fun games to play.

White Sox at Guardians (three games): Speaking of tight races in Central divisions, it’s a three-team race at this point on the AL side. The Guardians now have the advantage, but the White Sox are only 2 games back in a virtual tie with the Twins for second place. Cleveland is 8-5 against Chicago this season, and another series win would give them some extra padding en route to the stretch run.

Astros at Braves (three games): We end with a rematch of last year’s World Series. Both sides are secure in their playoff positioning – or at least as secure as mid-August can be – meaning this could also be a taste of this season’s fall classic. Stay tuned.