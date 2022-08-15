Sports
Four ‘God Of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar Records Couldn’t Break In His 24-Year Career
Sachin Tendulkar is demonstrable the most complete batter ever played cricket. His records set him apart from the rest.
Tendulkar is the only player in the history of cricket to have scored 100 international centuries and has many other records to his name that look unbreakable. Thanks to his remarkable career, Tendulkar is the God of Cricket for almost every Indian cricket fan.
On this day in 2010, Sachin Tendulkar became the first batter in ODI human history to hit a double hundred
His 200* shot in 147 balls set the stage for India’s 153 run against South Africa in Gwalior. pic.twitter.com/xx631Shrxg
ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2022
In his illustrious career that lasted 24 years from November 15, 1989 to November 16, 2013, Tendulkar rewrote the history books and broke several records.
Despite representing the nation for over two decades, there are some records that the Master Blaster hasn’t broken.
Here are some of the records Tendulkar failed to break during his career that spanned over two decades:
Index
1. Opposite most balls in test cricket
Tendulkar played 200 test matches for India, the most of anyone in the game’s history. But it might come as a surprise that he didn’t face the most number of deliveries in Tests.
Rahul Dravid, who had many memorable collaborations with Tendulkar, holds the record for the most balls in Test cricket. Dravid faced 31,258 deliveries in 164 games. On the other hand, Tendulkar in his 200 test career, faced 29,437 balls.
2. Most World Cup appearances
#cook15 celebrates the career of Sachin Tendulkar from India: #cwc Leading Runscorer, Leading Centurion + 2011 Champion pic.twitter.com/v3GDrMDIpi
ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 11th 2013
Sachin Tendulkar has been featured in six editions of 50-over World Cups and it was on his final appearance in the big event that he finally managed to get his hands on the silverware.
Despite playing six World Cups, Tendulkar does not hold the record for the most World Cup appearances for a player.
Tendulkar made his ODI debut in 1989 and played in six consecutive World Cups from 1992 to 2011.
The 49-year-old played 45 World Cup games but missed the record by just one game as former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. has played in 46 World Cup matches.
3. Triple Ton in Test Matches
If a batter has played 200 exhibition games, you would expect him to hold every record there is.
Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in the game’s longest format, but one thing that eluded the Little Master is a triple century.
Tendulkars highest score in Test cricket came in 2004 against Bangladesh when he played an unbeaten knock of 248.
4. A Test Century in the House of Cricket
The above video is from the legend’s latest Test innings in the Home of Cricket.
Tendulkar never made the Honors Boards, but did reach 125 for a Rest of the World XI v MCC in the Princess of Wales Memorial Match at Lord’s in 1998.#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/FMLSNhD6ha
Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) April 24, 2019
10 Indian batters, including former pacer Ajit Agarkar, have scored a Test hundred at the Lords Cricket Ground.
However, Sachin Tendulkar does not appear in the list. The God of Cricket has not had the best of times in the house of cricket.
Tendulkar crossed the 100-run mark 51 times in Test cricket, but not one of his centuries made it to Lords.
