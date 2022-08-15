defeated a data that had resisted since 1999!





The Montreal ATP Masters 1000 is undoubtedly the tournament of surprises and, looking at some data, records. In Canada, there have been situations that have never happened before or that have not been recorded for a long time, increasing the curiosity of tennis fans and professionals. To have influenced the loss of several protagonists and of the big favorites to the final victory of the title was certainly one factor in particular: practically for all the best players in the world it was the first real competition on concrete and hardly anyone was able to to find the right one right away. right confidence, should immediately leave the scene. The figure that stands out in particular is mainly related to the top three seeded players of the event. None of Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas were able to overcome the obstacle of the debut and reach the round of 16. Nick Kyrgios bowed the Russian number one in the ATP ranking, Tommy Paul did it against the Spaniard, while Jack Draper gave himself an important victory over the Greek. A very strange and really surprising fact: in a Master 1000 it had not even happened since 1999 that the top three of the leaderboard did not make their debut. At the time, it was Pete Sampras, Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Alex Corretja who were knocked out immediately, before the explosion of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The other curiosities Australian Kyrgios, Hubert Hurkacz, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime (the last three remaining seeds, eighth, fourth and sixth respectively), Pablo Carreno Busta, Jack Draper (coming from qualifiers), Daniel Evans and the American Paul. All athletes combined have only one Master 1000 title in their career. This is the Polish tennis player, who triumphed in Miami last year in the final against Jannik Sinner. A circumstance that hasn’t happened in a very long time, given the dominance of the Big Three on all fronts. As for the three sacred monsters of tennis, one fact has stood out among the many in recent days. Exactly 16 years and 4 months, in the period between Paris 2004 and Indian Wells 2021, the complete trio had not missed a Master 1000 match for exactly 16 years and 4 months. In the past 12 months, since Toronto 2021, this aspect has instead occurred in 5 out of 10 tournaments in total, a sign of how times are slowly changing. MONTREAL | QUARTER-FINALS Kyrgyz vs [8] hurkacz

[4] Ruud vs [6] Aliassim

Carreno vs (Q) Draper

Evans vs Paul Only one of these guys knows what it’s like to win an M1000: Hurkacz. – Fernando Murciego (@fermurciego) August 12, 2022 1. Medvedev

2. Alcaraz

3. Tsitsipas For the first time in a Masters 1000 since 1999 Indian Wells, the Top 3 Seeds are all beaten in their opening matches pic.twitter.com/EnP2N13g9X — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 11, 2022

