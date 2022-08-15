Legendary Texas Longhorns FB Steve Worster, inspiration for wishbone attack, dies aged 73





Steve Worster, a two-time Texas All-American and the blue fullback who inspired the creation of the wishbone offense that dominated college football in the 1970s and 1980s, died Saturday at age 73. Texas announced Worster’s death in a release on Sunday. Worster, nicknamed “Big Woo” or “Woo Woo” by Longhorns fans, signed with Texas in 1967 as a 6-foot, 210-pound high school star who ran more than 5,000 career yards at Bridge City High School in Southeast Texas. , part of a heralded recruiting class known as the “Worster Crowd.” The group would lead Texas to 30 consecutive wins and national championships in 1969 and 1970 behind another attack that matched Worster’s strength to a swift-footed backfield tandem of Ted Koy and Chris Gilbert. The wishbone, as it was conceived by Houston sportswriter Mickey Herskowitz, would become the game-changing offensive of its time, leading Texas to those titles and later followed by the ascension of Barry Switzer’s Oklahoma Sooners and Bear Bryant’s rebound in Alabama. Steve Worster (30) ran for 155 yards on 20 carries in Texas’ 21-17 victory over Notre Dame in the 1970 Cotton Bowl. AP Photos The wishbone was introduced by Longhorns coach Darrell Royal’s offensive coordinator Emory Bellard, who had the enviable task of juggling too much talent in the backfield, including Worster, who had 28 consecutive 100-yard games in high school. rushed, still the fourth… longest streak in state history. In the formation there were three running backs with Worster, the fullback, lined up directly behind the quarterback. Two running backs were placed further back, on either side of the fullback, in a Y or wishbone shape. Royal acknowledged Worster’s abilities when Michigan state coach Duffy Daugherty called to ask for tips on the new plan. “You don’t want my offense,” Royal said in a 1969 Sports Illustrated article. “You want my fullback, and he’s got two more years with me… He’s the kind of guy who just goes out and causes wrecks, straightens his headgear and quietly walks back to the huddle.” Because freshmen were ineligible at the time, Worster didn’t start until 1968, when the Longhorns finished #3 in the country. They then made a historic run over the next two seasons as Worster became a national star, including making the cover of Sports Illustrated with the caption “Woo Woo Worster on a rampage.” The Longhorns went 30-2-1, winning Southwest Conference titles in every season Worster started and he finished with 2,353 yards and 36 touchdowns in his career, finishing as the Longhorns’ second-greatest rusher at the time. in history. He finished fourth in the 1970 Heisman voting behind Stanford’s Jim Plunkett, Notre Dame’s Joe Theismann, and Ole Miss’s Archie Manning. From left to right, James Street, Chris Gilbert, Steve Worster and Ted Koy made the Wishbone formation work. Thanks to UT Athletics Worster is a member of the Texas Longhorn Hall of Fame, the Texas High School Hall of Fame, and the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame for his 1970 performance against Notre Dame when he ran 155 yards on 20 carries in a 21-17 Texas win that won a national title. Worster was already a legendary high school star before arriving in Texas. points all season. After Worster became a college star, Bridge City residents were so proud they finally voted to incorporate the city after failing twice before, according to former mayor, Kirk Roccaforte. Worster literally put his hometown on the map. “There has never been a more celebrated high school athlete who produced at the level of his high school hype,” said teammate and fellow Texas Athletics Hall of Honor member Bill Zapalac, who was also in the class of 1967 signatories. used to be. After Texas, Worster lost interest in football despite being drafted in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams. He played one season in Canada, before returning home, saying he was raised “solid in Southeast Texas” and was just interested in living a decent life and starting a family. “Football had given me everything I wanted and everything I was promised,” he told the Beaumont Enterprise in 2010 when he was honored in Bridge City. Worster is survived by a daughter, Erin, and a son, Scott.

