NFL brother Aqib Talib wanted after youth football shooting





Former NFL Star Aqib Talibhis brother, Jacob Talibis a wanted man in Texas — after police said he was involved in a fatal shooting at a youth soccer game this weekend. Lancaster Police made an announcement on Sunday that they were looking for Yaqub in connection with the death of an adult man Saturday…who was shot and killed during an argument at the end of a match that had upset parents.

Play video content



TMZSports.com The man is said to be a coach for one of the teams… a name is circulating online, but we won’t identify him for now until family and/or police confirm. In any case, he succumbed to his injuries… which police say were a direct result of a fired gun. There is a video of the alleged shooting in which eyewitnesses claim a man pulls the gun and fires. We were told that people in the crowd identified the man in the black hat and hat as possibly one of the Talib brothers, but it is difficult to determine who this person is, or if they have a weapon at all. What is depicted…a scuffle/apparent shooting. Lancaster PD says they have identified the suspect in this case as Yaqub, noting that there is an active warrant for his arrest. It’s unclear exactly what charges they intend to charge him with… but some say this looks like outright murder. We have reached out to LPD for clarification. A former mugshot of Yaqub was attached to the press release, and Lancaster is asking for any help finding him. Besides, Aqib was also there for this tragic murder. His lawyer tells TMZ… “Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is deeply distraught and devastated at this terrible loss of life. He wishes to extend his condolences to the victim’s family and to all who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.” Aqib famously played for the Bucs, the Broncos (with whom he won a Super Bowl ring) and several other teams over the years. He was not mentioned in the release of Lancaster PD. Originally published — 13:11 PT

