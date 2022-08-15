



USA Hockey announced its roster of 23 players for the 2022 IIHF Womens World Championship later this month on Sunday. The team is led by a four-time Olympic medalist Hilary Ridderwho will make her 12th appearance at a women’s world championship (a US hockey record), and three-time Olympic medalist Kendall Coyne Schofieldwho will participate in her ninth World Championships. Knight, 33, has been a member of every US world championship roster since 2008. The former Wisconsin Badger owns eight world titles and three world silver medals. The US roster includes 18 players who won silver at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing earlier this year. (A full roster is included below.) Since Beijing, a new head coach John Wroblewskic was brought in. Three players will make their debut on the US senior national hockey team: Hannah Bilka, Taylor Hayesand Rory Guilday. Two players Lacey Eden and Aerin Frankel will make their return to American hockey. Both Eden (Wisconsin) and Frankel (Northeast) participated in the World Championship last summer, but were not selected for the Olympic team. Eden was cut in the run-up to Beijing, while Frankel, the 2021 Patty Kazmaier Award winner, was not included in the residency program. Abbey Murphya member of the 2022 US Olympic team, was not named in the Worlds roster, but was included in the 2022 US Collegiate select team. All 23 players are still in college, PWHPA members or playing abroad. Six members of the PHF were invited to the USA Hockey Festival, but none made the list of world championships. The 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship will be held in Denmark from August 26 to September 4, 2022. It will be the first time a Women’s World Championship has been held in an Olympic year. The USA will be looking for a bit of revenge and starting a new streak after losing to Canada at both the 2022 Winter Olympics and the 2021 World Championship. Team USA entered the world championship last August after winning five consecutive world titles. US Roster for the IIHF Women’s World Championship 2022 Goalkeepers: Aerin Frankel

Nicole Hensley

Maddie Rooney Defenders: Cayla Barnes

Jincy Dunne

Rory Guilday

Savannah Harmon

Caroline Harvey

Megan Keller

Lee Stecklein Ahead: Hannah Bilka

Hannah Brandt

Alex Carpenter

Jesse Compher

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Lacey Eden

Taylor Hayes

Amanda Kessel

Hilary Ridder

To Kelly Pan

Abby Roque

Hayley Scamurra

Grace Zumwinkle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://onherturf.nbcsports.com/2022/08/14/knight-and-coyne-headline-u-s-womens-hockey-roster-for-2022-worlds/

