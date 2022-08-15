Sports
Rory Graver builds Wissahickon football program on and off the pitch
LOWER GWYNEDD >> On the first day of camp, new Wissahickon coach Rory Graver asked his players to write down what they thought Trojan Pride meant and share it with their teammates.
Something we’ve really talked about this week is that phrase they have a lot here, which is Trojan Pride, Graver said. That will be important to us that when we put on a Wissahickon football uniform, of course we represented our football program here, but more importantly, we represent this great school, this great school district. We represent this great community and we represent the people who played for us here.
Graver believes the Trojans can be successful this season, but he is also laying the groundwork for the program going forward.
Everything you do is going to be a process, said Graver, who turned 39-20 with a District 1 title in his last six years as head coach with Pope John Paul II. It won’t happen immediately, but our mindset is always that we want to get 1% better every day. If we can do that, then I think we can be successful this year and years to come.
We took it one step at a time, said Ronnie Weldon, senior Wissahickon. We were just building up our program so we could get to that point (district championship). It doesn’t matter if it’s with us or with the younger boys coming out of high school and elementary school.
What strikes me about (Graver) said Wissahickon junior Jaden McClean, he takes young boys aged 7e8e have grade and clinics for them, build the program. It’s not just that all of our seniors were graduating and gone. People come under. Every exercise everyone has a drive and determination. We were able to respond to each other, but we tried to get better. They were just trying to do better than last year. I would say that everything is positive with this coach, he is leading us in the right direction. I love all the things he does for our program.
Graver does things to help the players improve on the field, such as taking the time to make sure everyone understands their responsibilities and instructing the receivers to catch 200 balls a night, but he is also focused on what goes on off the field. happens.
When he first came in, he stomped on We about me, Weldon said, meaning the team is above you in all aspects on the pitch, wherever it needs to be done, as well as always competing. That means everywhere at school, on the field, in the community. Always compete and be the best you can be.
You don’t want to be a brat, McClean said. You want to be a good guy in the community. You can’t just go to school and act a fool, mess around and be a team captain. When you’re in school, you start acting like a team captain. He doesn’t just teach us football stuff, he teaches us life lessons, how to behave like Trojan horses.
As for this season on the field, the Trojans are returning six or seven starters on offense and four or five starters on defense. Both sides of the ball are strong up front.
Digger will lead the offense. He was a quarterback at Plymouth Whitemarsh before graduating in 2004 and served as the offensive coordinator at Upper Merion before becoming head coach at PJP. After a few months with Wissahickon, he likes what he sees on the attacking side of the ball.
We would do what suits us best to help us be successful, he said. I think we have some talented pieces up front, we have some pieces in the backfield and wide too. Would do anything to win.
Graver doesn’t define success this year by a certain number of wins or a playoff berth. He wants the team to improve between now and the end of the year.
I think with every season, what is most successful for us is that we can get better from today until the end of the season, he said. If we get better from today until the end of the season, it will be a successful season.
INITIAL PLAYER TO WATCH
Jaden McClean >> McClean will do it all for the offense. The explosive junior plays in the lock and in the backfield. The Trojans plan to give McClean as much of the ball as possible and make things happen to him.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER TO WATCH
Ronnie Weldon >> Weldon is a returning starter in defense. The senior plays the Trojan position, meaning hell has free safety and hybrid linebacker responsibilities. He is a hard worker who is committed to the game of football.
Wissahickon Schedule
26-8 at Council Rock North 7pm
9/2 vs. Owen J. Roberts 7 p.m.
9/9 at Methactone 7pm
9/16 vs. Simon Gratz 7 pm
23-09 vs. Upper Dublin 7pm
9/30 in Springfield-Montco 7pm
10/7 vs. Upper Moreland 7pm
10/14 vs. William Tennent 7 p.m.
21-10 at Plymouth Whitemarsh 7pm
10/28 at Cheltenham 7pm
