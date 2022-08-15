Halep beats Haddad Maia for third Canadian Open title





Aug 14 (Reuters) – Simona Halep ended Beatriz Haddad Maia’s dream run in Toronto with a hard-fought 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory to claim her third Canadian Open title on Sunday. Halep’s serving problems from her semi-final victory contributed to the start of the final as she produced four double faults and was broken in the opening game before quickly trailing 3-0. But the Romanian responded by changing her tactics, luring the Brazilian into longer rallies to play six games in a row and sealing the opening set when she shot a forehand winner and pumped her fist as the supporting crowd roared their approval. Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Haddad Maia dominated the second set, but got into the decision-making phase tight and missed a forehand wide to give Halep a 4-1 lead that she wouldn’t give up. The two-time Grand Slam champion sealed her ninth WTA 1000 title when Haddad Maia’s service return found the net at match point under a sunny sky in the Canadian city. “It was really tough in the beginning,” Halep told reporters. “She’s left-handed, so it comes different, the twist. She’s very powerful. She’s solid. And it’s never easy to play against her.” With the win, the former world number one will re-enter the top 10 at number six next week. “I’ve been there for many years, but now I feel it’s important to be in the top 10 again. I’m very happy with this achievement,” she said. “When I started the year I didn’t have a lot of confidence and I set the goal to be in the top 10 by the end of the year. And here I am. So it’s a very special moment. I’ll give myself credit I’m just dreaming for more.” The loss ended an impressive run at the tournament for Haddad Maia who, en route to the final, defeated local favorite Leylah Fernandez, world number one Iga Swiatek and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic. brought down. “I think I’m getting more competitive every week and we’re working the right way,” said Haddad Maia. “The results are there because we’re focused on the process.” Haddad Maia debuts in the top 20 for the first time next week and her success caught the eye of Brazilian soccer hero Pele. “How good is it to see Brazilians conquering more and more in the sport,” Pele posted on social media before the game. “I would like to congratulate Bia on reaching the Toronto WTA 1000 final, but above all on the great journey so far.” Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Rory Carroll in San Francisco; Edited by Clare Fallon Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Rory Carroll Thomson Reuters Los Angeles sports reporter interviewing the world’s most influential athletes and executives. Covers breaking news ranging from the highs of championship wins to the lows of abuse scandals. My work highlights the ways in which sport and the issues of race, gender, culture, finance and technology intersect.

