Sports
Marc Staal excited to join the battling Florida Panthers
Over the past two seasons, the Florida Panthers have become one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and few players who don’t play on the Tampa Bay Lightning have played them as often as Marc Staal.
As a member of the Detroit Red Wings, Staal shared a division with the Panthers for the past two years, playing 12 times in Florida during that period.
While the Red Wings tried to rebuild and were stuck at the bottom of the division, the Panthers moved up the standings by finishing second to Covid Central in 2021 and winning the Atlantic last season.
When Staal was given the opportunity to sign with the Panthers as a free agent last month, he seized the opportunity.
He says it’s exciting to be part of a contender again, and on a team he knows pretty well.
Get complete coverage of the Florida Panthers off-season with a Florida Hockey subscription now!
Of course, I’m very ecstatic about that, said Staal, a 35-year-old defender who has played in more than 1,000 games over the past two seasons with the New York Rangers or Detroit.
I get to join a truly talented team with play-off and Stanley Cup ambitions. To get back into that mix is very exciting for me. I am very motivated, very excited to join the team. I look forward to taking care of my business on the ice and competing and leading by example, helping where I can. This is a very talented group and I’m just excited to be a part of it and help anyway.
When the free agency opened, Staal was playing golf with his brothers at the famous Pebble Beach Golf Links, taking advantage of the gift Jordan Staal received from his teammates in Carolina last year to commemorate his 1000th NHL game.
Talks with the Panthers soon developed into a one-year contract for $750,000 and the opportunity to play with his older brother Eric, who will be coming to the Florida camp for a tryout.
Eric Staal, a player from Florida could have drafted in 2003 nevertheless decided to select Nathan Horton instead, did not play in the NHL last season.
The four brothers were all together and we had just finished a round of golf and this all happened, Marc Staal said. Pretty cool day, pretty cool memory. I’m very excited to go there and (Eric) is excited to have the chance to get back into the NHL.
Quite a bit has changed around the Panthers since the Staals agreed to join the Panthers.
Speaking to the media in South Florida for the first time in July, Marc spoke highly of both Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, two players who are now in Calgary after being traded to the Flames for Matthew Tkachuk.
With Weegar gone, the Panthers blue line will definitely look different.
Gus Forsling is expected to get a look at the top pairing with Aaron Ekblad, although Brandon Montour could slip in there as well.
For Staal, it is a boost to simply rejoin a team with high expectations.
After a few deep ‘postseason’ runs with the Rangers, Staal has not been in the playoffs since 2020.
He is ready to return with the Panthers.
I’m excited for that heightened expectation, the anticipation of winning every night, he said. Have the pressure to be the team that wants to beat every other team. That’s nice to experience and I’ve missed that in recent years. Joining these guys was really a no-brainer.
Sources
2/ https://floridahockeynow.com/marc-staal-excited-to-join-the-contending-florida-panthers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
- MCU Quicksilver Actor Aaron Taylor Johnson Turned Down Deadpool 2 Role August 15, 2022
- 7 stylish influencers on what Scandi style means in 2022 August 15, 2022
- New Fitbit app update makes Google Pixel Watch battery life too short August 15, 2022
- US lawmakers to meet Taiwan president as China seethes August 15, 2022
- Independence Day 2022: PM Modi shares 5 mantras to follow in years to come August 15, 2022