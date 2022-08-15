Marc Staal excited to join the battling Florida Panthers

Over the past two seasons, the Florida Panthers have become one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and few players who don’t play on the Tampa Bay Lightning have played them as often as Marc Staal.

As a member of the Detroit Red Wings, Staal shared a division with the Panthers for the past two years, playing 12 times in Florida during that period.

While the Red Wings tried to rebuild and were stuck at the bottom of the division, the Panthers moved up the standings by finishing second to Covid Central in 2021 and winning the Atlantic last season.

When Staal was given the opportunity to sign with the Panthers as a free agent last month, he seized the opportunity.

He says it’s exciting to be part of a contender again, and on a team he knows pretty well.

Get complete coverage of the Florida Panthers off-season with a Florida Hockey subscription now!

Of course, I’m very ecstatic about that, said Staal, a 35-year-old defender who has played in more than 1,000 games over the past two seasons with the New York Rangers or Detroit.

I get to join a truly talented team with play-off and Stanley Cup ambitions. To get back into that mix is ​​very exciting for me. I am very motivated, very excited to join the team. I look forward to taking care of my business on the ice and competing and leading by example, helping where I can. This is a very talented group and I’m just excited to be a part of it and help anyway.

When the free agency opened, Staal was playing golf with his brothers at the famous Pebble Beach Golf Links, taking advantage of the gift Jordan Staal received from his teammates in Carolina last year to commemorate his 1000th NHL game.

Talks with the Panthers soon developed into a one-year contract for $750,000 and the opportunity to play with his older brother Eric, who will be coming to the Florida camp for a tryout.

Eric Staal, a player from Florida could have drafted in 2003 nevertheless decided to select Nathan Horton instead, did not play in the NHL last season.

The four brothers were all together and we had just finished a round of golf and this all happened, Marc Staal said. Pretty cool day, pretty cool memory. I’m very excited to go there and (Eric) is excited to have the chance to get back into the NHL.

Quite a bit has changed around the Panthers since the Staals agreed to join the Panthers.

Speaking to the media in South Florida for the first time in July, Marc spoke highly of both Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, two players who are now in Calgary after being traded to the Flames for Matthew Tkachuk.

With Weegar gone, the Panthers blue line will definitely look different.

Gus Forsling is expected to get a look at the top pairing with Aaron Ekblad, although Brandon Montour could slip in there as well.

For Staal, it is a boost to simply rejoin a team with high expectations.

After a few deep ‘postseason’ runs with the Rangers, Staal has not been in the playoffs since 2020.

He is ready to return with the Panthers.

I’m excited for that heightened expectation, the anticipation of winning every night, he said. Have the pressure to be the team that wants to beat every other team. That’s nice to experience and I’ve missed that in recent years. Joining these guys was really a no-brainer.