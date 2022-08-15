Even before the Indian National Congress was officially established in 1885, under the presidency of Womesh Chondra Bannerjee, cricket was at the heart of an early struggle for citizens’ rights. In October 1881, a petition was filed by the cricketers to Bombay Governor James Fergusson, asking that the ground infested by European polo players be cleared for cricket.

Thus it read:

Bombay, India, 1881. Since the British introduced the noble game of cricket to the citizens of Bombay nearly twenty years ago, more than five hundred young men of all ages and castes have been practicing this wholesome sport on the Parade Ground, where only they are allowed to play and that is the only ground suitable for cricket. Therefore we cannot understand that the comfort and ease of half a dozen English gentlemen, who generally play polo, should be preferred to the necessary wholesome relaxation of more than five hundred native youth. The polo ponies completely ruin the turf and make the ground unsuitable for cricket. Under the circumstances, would you request your Excellency and Council to play the English polo elsewhere or allow your applicants to play with the English on the ground which is currently reserved exclusively for the use of the English cricketers and which is way too big for their requirements?

1877 was the year in which the very first official test match was played between England and Australia.

The petition did the trick, and they got their ground cleared of everything but cricket. But within a year, the Polo players were back, claiming the ground for two days a week. Crickets grumbled again.

But in 1891, news came that the new governor of England, Lord Harris, had arrived. There has been much hagiography about Harris and his relationship with cricket in India in the distant past, having been effectively dispelled by the historian Ramachandra Guha in his numerous works, but for now the focus is only on his first foray into cricket in India.

The cricketers realized that Harris was a famous cricketer, a former England captain, a valued member of the London MCC – and so in theory he could be persuaded to give cricketers full control of the ground. And so they begged him.

Here’s what they wrote: Believe Your Excellency is fully aware that even in England there are vast grounds reserved only for cricket, and the mere idea of ​​the turf being spoiled by the polo ponies would be discredited by the authorities will not be tolerated for a moment. (or indeed, by the cricketers).

Harris resolved the conflict by allocating land reclaimed from the sea for the exclusive use of native Indian cricketers. The land was divided into three parcels: for Parsis, Hindu and Islam Gymkhanas.



Cricket got his piece of land. It doesn’t matter, of course, that polo itself is considered Indo-Iranian in its origin, and one could argue that it was more indigenous than cricket, which came from the British. But polo was no ordinary man’s sport in 19th-century Bombay. After all, who could afford a pony?

As the popular line from Jerry Seinfelds’ sitcom of the same name goes, I hate anyone who ever had bangs growing up. And when the Polish grandmother’s character gets hurt and leaves the dinner table, Seinfeld let out a tormented stream: I didn’t know she had bangs. How could I know she had bangs? Who thinks an immigrant gets bangs? Do you know what the probability of that is? I mean, in all the pictures I saw of immigrants on boats coming into New York harbor, I never saw one of them riding a pony. Why would anyone come here if they had bangs? Who leaves a country full of ponies to come to a non-pony country? It makes no sense.. am I wrong?!

The Indian cricketers didn’t quite use those rules, but their direct formal advocacy worked.

“No government, and no ruling class in the world, has ever voluntarily, easily or cheerfully given rights or privileges that belonged fairly to them. These have always, as history tells us, been obtained after more or less tenacious struggles, wrote historian Shapoorjee Sorabjee, author of The Struggle: Polo vs. Cricket.

It would eventually lead to the formation of a pentagonal cricket with Parsis, Hindus and Europeans in a triangular match. Later, a team of Muslims would join to make it quadruple. Later, a team of Rest was formed to accommodate the other religious denominations.

Years later, just before independence, Mahatma Gandhi would urge the compatriot to stop the communal pentagonal tournament, and it would soon be disbanded.

“I wish the Bombay public would revise their sporting code and wipe out communal matches. I can understand similarities between colleges and institutions, but I have never understood the reasons for having Hindu, Parsi, Muslim and other common Elves. I might have thought that such unsportsmanlike divisions in sports language and sports manners would be considered taboo, Gandhi wrote. Can’t we have an area of ​​life that cannot be touched by the community spirit?