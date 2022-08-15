Local tennis teams excited to start the season this week

Seymour, Brownstown Central and Trinity Lutheran all open their respective tennis seasons today.

The Owls receive Waldron, the Braves welcome Madison, and the Cougars go to New Washington.

All three coaches are excited about what their rosters have to offer this fall.

Seymour

Starting with the Owls, head coach Brandon Davis is entering his second year at the helm. Seymour felt like he let the sectional championship slip from them last year, so that motivated the owls into the off-season.

“We don’t like to lose, and that hurt,” Davis said. “We didn’t enjoy it and we hope we can get many more wins this year. We want to keep growing and getting better.”

Key returnees for Seymour include Eli Meyer and Jack VonDielingen, who advanced to regional as a double tandem last season. Hunter Heckman, who played one basehit all season last season, also returns. Joe Schmidt, Reuben Kruse, Trevor Alberring and Parker Thompson are other varsity entrants from last year who are also back.

The Owls also bring in freshman Shun Takeuchi, who gets the chance to contribute early on.

Davis feels like he knows what could be the best Seymour lineup, but he wants to experiment all season and try different players in different spots.

“Luckily, we only lost one senior,” Davis said. “We are ready, we are fresh, we are excited.”

Brownstown Central

The Braves also have many returnees this season as Donnie Thomas enters his second season as head coach.

Thomas believes his singles could be strong as he plans to start Smith Hackman on one single, Pierson Wheeler on two singles and Lane Steward on three singles.

“Lane would have played a lot more last year if I hadn’t had a few seniors I didn’t want to rip out,” Thomas said. “Smith has been taking classes for the past year. Smith goes one, Pierson stays where he was last year and he lost just three games there last year (on two singles). I have three sophomores there (with singles), so I feel like we’re in pretty good shape.”

Thomas will also have his singles team of seniors Connor Gwin and Bryce Reaser. On two doubles, Thomas plans to start Evan Schneider and Elix Preston.

“They started playing a lot better together last year,” Thomas said of his only doubles team.

The Braves want to compete in the sectional this season. Thomas knows that Seymour is probably the team to beat and he hopes Brownstown can be a contender.

“Seymour will probably be the team to beat,” said Thomas. “They will do well this year. We will have a good team.”

Trinity Lutheran

Head coach Kable Walton is excited about his player mix this season.

Walton expects a big year from Nathan Voelker, who will play either three singles or one doubles.

“I think Nathan’s going to do it for us,” Walton said. “We’re going to be very solid in those singles positions, and with doubles we just have to learn the game of doubles and use the skills we already know in that application.”

The Cougars have five freshmen this season, and Walton thinks they will contribute early in their careers.

“Our team is much deeper than in previous years,” he said. “We have a lot of talented freshmen and a lot of returning varsity players.”

One big thing Trinity has been working on in practice is being aggressive on the net. Walton wants his players to have a more attacking mentality when they are on the pitch this season.

“It’s always aggressive on the net,” Walton said. “Closer shots, volleys, overheads, just have the courage and courage to put the ball away, not just bring it back into play.”