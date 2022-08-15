Union hockey programs make diversity statement hiring black assistant coaches – The Daily Gazette

You must love what the Union men’s and women’s hockey programs have done with their coaching staff.

Within a week, Dutch head coach Josh Sciba and Dutch head coach Josh Hauge each scored a diversity goal. Last Thursday, Sciba hired Olivia Soares as an assistant coach. On Thursday, Hauge named Lennie Childs as his second assistant coach.

Both are black. Soares, who was an assistant coach for the Division III Colby women’s hockey team, became the second black women’s coach in NCAA Division I hockey history, joining Dartmouth assistant coach Nina Rodgers.

Childs, who joins Union after serving as an assistant coach for the U.S. Hockey Leagues Des Moines Buccaneers, is the third active black head coach in men’s NCAA Division I hockey. The others are Leon Hayward (St. Thomas) and Paul Jerrard (Omaha). Childs is the second black assistant coach at Union men’s hockey. Guy Logan was assistant coach to head coach Bruce Delventhal in the early 1990s when the program moved from Division III to Division I.

I think it’s an important part of what we’re striving for here at Union College to promote diversity, equality, inclusion and a sense of belonging for our entire campus community, Union athletic director Jim McLaughlin said in a telephone call on Thursday. interview. We are just thrilled to have two great coaches for both our men’s and women’s ice hockey program who will bring a lot of enthusiasm, energy and passion and make a big impact on our student-athletes and the campus community and very happy to have some extra diversity to add to our department.

Soares, who played college hockey at Ohio State from 2016-20, feels like a pioneer.

It’s an honor to be in a position, and I think it’s a cool experience for me, Soares said. I think if you see it in writing, like reading the article, [its] kind of surreal. I know Nina Rodgers very well. It’s just a huge, huge opportunity for us to be able to use our platform and still grow the game. There is much work to be done. But to be able to say that I was a part of that and hopefully will continue to have an impact on the road, it was great. I look forward to ways to influence it even more as my career progresses.

Childs, who played collegiately with Division III Concordia University Wisconsin from 2012-16, is happy to be in the company of Hayward and Jerrard.

I know Leon and Paul quite well, Childs said during a phone interview on Friday. They are both excellent individuals and incredible hockey coaches. I think it’s good to be in that echelon with them. Just to show that we’re good at this business and we can do it at a high level, it’s really fun and very exciting to be in Division I college hockey and with names like that.

Soares understands that she can be a role model to inspire black girls to play hockey.

Growing up and just always being on a team or on the ice, I was the only player of color for most of my career and pretty much my entire career, Soares said. I think now I can see younger players of color enjoying the game, feel like they have someone they can look up to and they see colored players being drafted into the NHL, or female coaches in our positions or players and in the entire NCAA hockey.

I think it’s so important for them to see other players, and for myself I’ve always wanted that role model. There were some male players in the NHL that I looked up to. But I think it’s huge to be able to see something you’re striving for. I think we have a great opportunity for many of us in these positions and I think a little bit of responsibility to make sure we do our part.

Soares grew up in the Boston area and loved to play hockey. For the most part, she had few problems with people who gave her a hard time because of her skin color.

There are definitely times when you learn that some people pay attention to those things, Soares said. Lucky for me, throughout my playing career, I was surrounded by great teammates and great coaches. That is not to say that there were no instances where other opposing teams or other opposing players had a different opinion. There are definitely times when it was challenging times where I felt like I was being told I didn’t belong in a game I loved. So I think that was just something that was extremely difficult.

And then you hear stories of players who quit, or stop playing, or feel like they shouldn’t be playing because of those situations. Lucky for me I had a lot of support from my mom and dad and in the things they told me and just encouraged me to continue playing the sport I love. But there were definitely times and situations when it wasn’t the best and not the best moments of my career. But I think it shaped me and helped me grow a lot.

Childs is a resident of Silver Spring, Maryland. He said his experience playing youth hockey there was great.

You have your one-time moments when it can happen all year round, just from people who don’t know you. They just want to cause hatred, Childs said. But honestly, I’ve had incredible people from the time I started when I was 5 years old. The inclusion was great. The families and the parents we were with were wonderful. I’ve been around great people.

I always say that for whatever racist slur that may have been… [said]there were a thousand other handshakes and fist pounds [and] best regards on the way. So honestly, the good outweighs the bad in any scenario.

Sciba believes Soares can be an inspiration to black hockey players.

I think she has a special chance with our girls, Sciba said. She lived it. She is someone the girls can look up to every day, someone who can connect with them in a very unique way [assistant coach] Chris [Ardito] and I just can’t. Our girls are very excited. I think there was nothing but great feedback from the girls who had the chance to meet her during the interview process. And I love that she’s with our kids full time and just sharing experiences, really coaching and developing them and being able to give them what kind of experience she had as a player and just help motivate them every day.

When Hauge began his quest to fill the assistant coach position after TJ Manastersky left to become the head coach of the Brock University men’s hockey team, he was looking for the best candidate, regardless of skin color.

I’m super excited for him to have this opportunity, Hauge said. At the end of the day, it could be purple, as far as I’m concerned. I thought he was the best candidate and gave us the best chance of getting players. I thought [he] won the job based on his characteristics and his qualities of a person.

Sciba said diversity is needed in hockey.

I think our game still has a long way to go, frankly, with diversity, Sciba said. I think with inclusion, our game needs to get a lot better, and I think it’s also imperative for our game to only implement high quality young female coaches into our game who share our passion to help other women.

Hauge and Sciba deserve a lot of credit for their hires. Hopefully, other NCAA programs will be more inclusive in the future.

SEE similiarities

Soares was part of an Ohio State team that went from a wrestling program to one that won the WCHA tournament title in 2020, the season she captained. Unfortunately, the trip to the NCAA tournament has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last spring, the Buckeyes won their first NCAA title.

Being part of a program that went from wrestling to a championship is something Soares wants to do at Union. The Dutch women have never been to the ECAC Hockey postseason since they became a Division I program in 2003-04.

It’s a huge opportunity and a very exciting time to be part of the Union hockey family, Soares said. I think we have a lot of things on the table that are very exciting a new ice rink is coming up, with fairs. The programs at a time when we can hit those history marks [and] we can really change the program. Josh and Chris, just by talking to them, their vision of the program is amazing. I think the conversation about Union hockey in a few years will be very different from the conversation we’re having right now.

RECOGNIZED FACES

Childs reunites with two freshman Union defenders he coached in junior hockey.

John Prokop played the last two seasons for the Buccaneers. Last season, he scored a goal and 14 assists in 58 games.

Childs also coached Cal Mell when he was an assistant coach for the North American Hockey Leagues Janseville Jets. Mell scored three goals and 36 assists in 60 games last season.

They’re going to be great, Childs said. They are just excellent people. Cal Mell is from Alpharetta, Georgia. He’s a salt-of-the-earth boy. As a hockey player, he has a high IQ. He is a leader. He’s done some really great things with the puck, and to be honest, he’s worked his way up the junior hockey ladders, showing that his growth as a player and individual is top notch.

John Prokop has been a regular in the US Hockey League for about four years and I’ve watched him develop [in] all stages of his career. Another great person, the players love him, he’s great to be around and he brings really good skills. He is a great skating defender with a nose to make good moves on the breakout. Those are two guys that I would say definitely have a shot at becoming a big part of the lineup in the future.

LATE AFTERNOON GREAT

The times for the men’s Union hockey games are set and there will be something unique as 2023 rolls around.

Four home games on Saturday January 7 against Colgate, January 21 against Clarkson, February 11 against Brown and February 25 against Princeton start at 4 PM instead of 7 PM

Its just allowing more families to get there, Hauge said. The 7am start for a young family, it’s hard to get there. It allows people to have their Saturday night too.

Union played a game against Princeton at 4 PM in Game 2 of the first round of the ECACH-tournament, and the Dutch appeared to enjoy it by eliminating the Tigers from the postseason with a 5-1 victory.

Hauge isn’t worried about losing a few hours of rest after playing a Friday night at 7pm.

These guys all played junior hockey, Hauge said. They have difficult schedules and travel and fast run through games. From their experience it will be a lot better. If they finish a little earlier on a Saturday, they can get a good dinner and have a good Sunday off.

Union has three other games at 4 PM on October 2 at Army West Point and December 30-31 against New Hampshire at Messa Rink.

