How Sreeja Reset Akula and Hit Historic Gold with Sharath Kamal

For Sreeja Akula, solace was found in the badminton hall of the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham. In a week, she and Achanta Sharath Kamal would become the first Indian rowers to win gold in the mixed doubles event in Commonwealth Games history. But she couldn’t know that then. It was a day to rest and reset.

The day before, on July 30, Akula went unbeaten in her singles but was part of the Indian women’s team, the defending champions, who lost in the quarter-finals of the team table tennis event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. There was a few hours of disappointment, but she decided to take a day off to regroup for the individual events.

A day later, on her 24th birthday, she spent the afternoon having a meal with her coach and cutting a butterscotch birthday cake that her teammates organized for her. The rest of the evening was devoted to watching badminton. No table tennis.

This is my first Commonwealth Games and I had never met another athlete from any other sport, she said scroll.in. I met PV Sindhu and I saw some badminton matches. I’ve always admired our players, but now I can see them up close. It was just a good day to get everything out of my head and reset.

And that was important. It helped her to keep up with the mixed doubles campaign… but that too didn’t come without a bit of tension, a fair amount of ups and downs.

A few hours before the final, Akula battled for the bronze medal in the women’s singles, but came painfully short and lost her best-of-seven match 3-4 to Australia’s Yangzi Liu. That came after another 3-4 defeat the day before against eventual champion Tianwei Feng. Two marathons, two heartbreaking defeats and soon the tears followed.

She recalled being inconsolable in the locker room after leaving court. She was comforted by her coach Somnath Ghosh and mental trainer Gayatri Vartak when her mixed doubles partner Sharath Kamal showed up.

I was crying a lot. Moments later Sharath bhaiya came to the locker room. He said it was good, we have another game later and we can win the gold medal. Let’s cry after that, she remembered the conversation.

Then the mood lightened and focus returned.

They faced a tough Malaysian pair: the tough-as-nails Javen Choong and the tough-but-aggressive left-handed Karen Lyne, a 19-year-old who played a pivotal role in knocking the Indians out of the women’s team event.

But there was an air of confidence around the Indian pair in that final.

All I was thinking was not to get scared and play some good quality shots so Sharath can get the next ball. It was just to play the shot without trying to be safe, that’s what he kept telling me. Just go for my shots, Akula said.

I had lost a very good match a while back. So I had the thought that I have nothing to lose, I already have a medal in my hand. Now I just have to play free. I remember I just finished playing that gold medal match.

The Indians would come up with a 3-1 win to take the title.

Impressive season

It has been an exciting and impressive season so far for the youngster from Hyderabad. She was around 150 at the end of last season, but has already climbed to 77 in the world and is looking to break into the Top 50 this year. And she’s only just started building the confidence needed to make the order. increase.

In June, she won the Senior National Championships for the first time, helping her mentally for Birmingham 2022.

I was confident after the Nationals. Even at the Commonwealth Games, my first multi-sport event, I felt comfortable and confident. I just wanted to do my best. I wanted to win gold, but the most important thing is that I wanted to try and play without pressure, she said.

She hit freely with her forehands and pushed the returns on the backhand deep into the corners. And on many occasions during the Games, let alone in the finals, she was the one who did the heavy lifting to provide Sharath who put in miles after she delayed the finals in the men’s team, men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles events. .

The mixed doubles title was the only one the veteran rower had never won before. Now Sreeja Akula sat next to him as they became the first Indians to claim that crown… an accolade she hadn’t quite envisioned all those years ago, when she first took up the sport as an eight-year-old.

Her older sister Ravali had first started training, and Akula followed suit soon enough in hopes of replicating her siblings’ trophies at the state level.

Ravali would eventually quit the sport to pursue an engineering degree, but she and her parents made sure Akula would continue.

I was also in a bit of a dilemma. I scored 96 percent in 12th and I was the college topper. My parents weren’t sure if I should continue studying or playing sports. But when I was 18, I got a job with the RBI in their sports quota, so that gave us some confidence and security, she added.

But all that seems to have happened a century ago for her.

That glittering gold medal has become her new reality. But she’s determined to make sure that’s not the only thing that defines her. Now she is already looking at the Asian Games and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. She is a confident player who builds on the momentum to take her to higher places. Getting a historic gold at the Commonwealth Games is a great start.