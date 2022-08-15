Cricket Australia focuses on sport’s inclusion in the 2032 Olympics





Cricket is shortlisted for potential participation in the 2028 Olympics, along with eight other sports; ICC will give a presentation to the organizers later this month. IMAGE: Australian players celebrate beating India in the Commonwealth Games final in Birmingham, where the women’s Twenty20 cricket made its debut. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters Cricket Australia has focused on including the sport at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics as part of a strategic plan to expand participation and maintain the game’s position at the heart of the country’s sporting culture. The ambitious “Where the Game Grows” plan released Monday aims to double the number of children aged five to 12 playing the game to 210,000 over the next five years, with girls making up 60,000 of that total. Another goal is to get cricket back into the Olympics for the first time since 1900 — if that goal hasn’t already been achieved at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. Cricket is shortlisted for potential entry into the 2028 Olympics, along with eight other sports, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) will make a presentation to organizers later this month. The host city can include any sport but needs the approval of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The women’s Twenty20 cricket made its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last month, with Australia beating India by nine runs in the final to claim the inaugural gold medal. Brisbane plans to convert the city’s Gabba cricket ground into a 50,000-seat Olympic Stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2032 Games. The inclusion of cricket in the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games is part of the ‘sustainable future’ part of the plan, which also aims to improve the fan experience, expand the base and support Australia’s success in the field. continue on the world stage. Cricket Australia has set itself the target of achieving at least three ICC tournament wins over the next five years for both the men’s and women’s national teams. “This strategy contains both a vision and a clear plan for how we can deliver bold, transformative change while fulfilling our core responsibilities,” said CA CEO Nick Hockley. “I want to thank everyone in the game for their passion and dedication as we work to unite and inspire everyone to love and play cricket, making cricket a sport for everyone that Australians are proud of.”

