American women’s hockey coach sidelined by COVID-19 | News, Sports, Jobs





BUFFALO — The United States national hockey team, with 18 returning Olympians, took to the ice for the first time on Sunday to prepare for the world championships without new coach John Wroblewski, who tested positive for COVID-19. Wroblewski tested positive on Saturday, US hockey spokeswoman Melissa Katz said and will coach remotely while spending a 10-day period in self-isolation. Should he be acquitted, Wroblewski would travel separately to join the team in Denmark, where the US opens the 10-nation tournament against Japan on August 25. “The COVID news is unfortunate, but I’m looking at it on the bright side. I got a good look at the overall picture this week and now I can remove myself and process while still making team decisions,” Wroblewski wrote in a text to The Associated Press. Before testing positive, Wroblewski had the chance to meet the players last week during a series of training sessions involving Under-18, college and national team members. “I’m excited to use this window to create development plans for some of our players that they can work on even during the tournament,” he added. He said another benefit is that assistant coaches Josh Sciba and Shelley Looney practice, it will allow them to become more familiar with the systems Wroblewski has introduced, and help develop their rapport with players. Wroblewski was hired on May 31 to replace Joel Johnson, who coached the team to a silver medal at the Beijing Winter Games in February. Johnson stepped down after a year as part of his commitment to coach the University of St. Thomas’ women’s program. The team will travel to Denmark on Thursday after a pre-tournament camp in Buffalo, New York. “It’s going well. I think everyone knows their profession”, said forward Hilary Knight, who will participate in her 12th world championship. “Of course it is a big miss. He’s a new coach and he’s not here for the first week or so. But he does his best to zoom in and just make it work.” she added. “That’s just the name of the game in this tournament. When something happens, you have to be able to adapt and adapt and keep moving forward.” The US roster is led by Knight, whose 47 goals and 80 points are world championship team records, and Kendall Coyne Schofield, who will make her ninth tournament appearance. There are only five players who did not participate in Beijing, where the Americans lost 3-2 to Canada. But striker Lacey Eden and goalkeeper Aerin Frankel were part of the US team that took silver after losing 3-2 in extra time to Canada at last year’s world championships. The only real newcomers to the roster are forwards Taylor Heise (University of Minnesota) and Hannah Bilka (Boston College), and Cornell University defender Rory Guilday. Wroblewski spent two seasons as the coach of the Los Angeles Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Ontario Reign, before resigning for personal reasons. The 41-year-old is best known for his four years with the National Team Development Program, overseeing teams that produced 29 NHL draft picks. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

