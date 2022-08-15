Southeastern Falls on display in the state of Mississippi





STARKVILLE, Ms. The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team dropped a 4-0 decision in the state of Mississippi on Sunday afternoon during an exhibition on the MSU soccer field. After a tense opening half, the receiving Bulldogs scored three goals after the break to secure the shutout victory. Olivia Griffin (seven) and Sophie Wendt (four) shared time in the net and combined for 11 saves. Newcomer Nicole O’Neill tried the only shot for Southeastern, where 22 players came into action in the final set-up before the regular season kicks off later this week. MSU broke a goalless draw in the 30e minute. Hannah Telleysh shot a shot into the left side of the net. Griffin and company held strong for the rest of the half and went into halftime trailing 1-0. After her penalty was turned away, Gwen Mummert fired a shot into the 54e minute to double MSU’s lead early in the second half. A goal from Olivia Simpson in just over 15 minutes into the second half added to the tally, then Tellysh closed the score with less than five minutes left in the game, giving the eventual 4-0 margin. Southeastern officially opens the 2022 season with a game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Ole Miss. SLU 0 0 0

MSU 1 3 4 Score Summary

1) 29:05 MSU Hannah Telleysh (Alexis Gutierrez, Ally Perry)

2) 53:40 MSU Gwen Mummert

3) 60:50 MSU Olivia Simpson (Juliet Moore)

4) 85:47 MSU Hannah Telleysh (Miranda Carrasco, KK Pavatt) Shots MSU 30, SLU 1

Saves SLU 12, MSU 0

Violations MSU 11, SLU 6

Corners MSU 14, SLU 2

Offside MSU 2, SLU 1 A 273. SCORE ANOTHER CLUB/S CLUB Fans interested in becoming active supporters of the women’s football program are encouraged to join the Score One More Club. Lion alums are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, which is limited to Southeast Athletic Letter winners. All membership fees and donations to Score One More Club are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern football program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at [email protected] or (985) 549-5091 or by visiting www.LionUp.com. SOCIAL MEDIA For more information about Southeastern Soccer, follow @LionUpSoccer and @Nathan90Gon on Twitter, like/SLUathletics on Facebook and subscribe to the SLUathleticsYouTube channel.

