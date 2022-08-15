Royal London Cup One Day: Cheteshwar Pujara beats career best 174 for Sussex vs Surrey | Cricket News







On Sunday, Sussex struck first at a small county site in Hove, and was 9/2 within the first four overs when Tom Clark (104 from 106 balls) and Pujara joined forces to add 205 runs for the third wicket. Back to back centuries before @cheteshwar1. https://t.co/9F7bMlvvkF — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) 1660480861000 HOVE: India’s testing specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has made his way to the best list in his career A-score of 174, reaching his second hundred in the space of 48 hours as Sussex amassed a mammoth 378 for 6 against Surrey in the Royal London Cup One Day Championship on Sunday.On Friday, Pujara had batted Warwickshire’s attack on his way to his 79-ball 107, albeit in a losing case.On Sunday, Sussex struck first at a small county site in Hove, and was 9/2 within the first four overs when Tom Clark (104 from 106 balls) and Pujara joined forces to add 205 runs for the third wicket. Pujara, who has an average of nearly 55 in List A cricket, scored his 13th hundred in the 50-over format and faced a total of 131 balls, hitting 20 fours and five sixes.

By the time he was fired in the 48th over, Pujara had scored nearly half of his team’s runs (350) by that point.

Pujara hit a six each from pacers Matt Dunn, Conor McKerr and Ryan Patel. Spinners Amar Virdi and Yousef Majid were also capped each.

Krunal gets 3 for Warwickshire

At the Grace Road site in Leicester, left arm spinner Krunal Pandya emerged as the most successful bowler for Warwickshire with figures of 3/69 against Leicestershire in another List A match.

Pandya’s victims were Louis Kimber (78), South African international Wiaan Mulder (68) and Aaron Lilley (33).

Leicestershire scored 338 for 8 in 50 overs.

Umesh Yadavi gets 2 for Middlesex

Veteran Indian Test pacer Umesh Yadav continued his good showing for Middlesex in the ongoing 50-over competition with figures of 2/58 from 10 overs with wickets from Somerset openers Andrew Umeed (10) and skipper James Rew (114).

Umesh currently has 13 wickets from four matches with a five-for and four-for under his belt. Somerset scored 335 for 6 in 50 overs.

Navdeep Saini goes wicketless for Kent

Out of favour, India pacer Navdeep Saini had 0/43 figures for Kent against Northamptonshire, who were knocked out on the day for 210.

Although Saini went wicketless, it was the fewest runs he has racked up to date in the Royal London Cup, having scored over 61, 71 and 68 in his previous three appearances.

Women’s Hundred: Jemimah out for 2 but team wins

Jemimah Rodrigues was cheaply sacked for two, but her Northern Superchargers team defeated London Spirit by five runs in ‘The Hundred Women’s Competition’ in Leeds.

Rodrigues was thrown clean to a Seamer Freya Davies leg cutter.

