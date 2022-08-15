Sports
Cowboys, Cowgirls Release Non-Conference Basketballs
LAKE CHARLES McNeese men’s and women’s basketball teams announced their 2022-23 basketball schedule outside the conference on Sunday, with a total of 11 games, including seven against Division I opponents. The Southland Conference schedule is expected to be released sometime in the next week.
In addition, McNeese will host both the Men’s and Women’s Southland Conference Basketball Tournament from March 5-9.
The Cowboys will play six non-conference and nine league home games, while the Cowgirls will play five non-SLC and nine conference games.
A morning start on November 7 against Ecclesia will kick off the season for the Cowgirls. This date has been designated as Calcasieu Parish School Day, as students have free entry to the 11 a.m. game.
On November 10, the Cowgirls host UT-Rio Grand Valley from the WAC, then head out for four consecutive games on November 16 at Illinois, November 19 at Bradley, November 20 at Ohio State and November 22 at Xavier. McNeese returns on November 29 to host the Arkansas State of the Sun Belt, December 1 vs. North American University and Dec. 14 against ULM. Visits to Ole Miss (December 17) and Texas Texas (December 19) will close the non-conference slate.
“After last season, we wanted more balance between home and away games in the non-conference”, said the second-year head coach. Lynn Kennedy. “Playing last year’s away games gave us some great opponents in the Legacy (Center). We’re looking forward to our first Kid’s Game on November 7th. It should be a fun environment.
“The away-off conference schedule features some of the best teams in women’s basketball. We’re excited about the challenge and anticipating those games that will help us prepare for SLC play.”
After the November 7 opener vs. Champion Christian, slated for a 7 p.m. tip, the Cowboys travel to New Orleans to face Tulane on Nov. 11. After that, the Cowboys will host an MTE (Multiple-Team Event) tournament. November 18-20, McNeese will see Western Carolina on November 18, Lindenwood on the 19e and Lamar on the 20e.
The Cowboys then hit the road for five consecutive games visiting Baylor (November 23), UT Martin (November 28), Tennessee (November 30), Northern Iowa (December 9) and Iowa State (December 11). ).
McNeese returns home on November 15 to host UL-Lafayette, then travels to Southern Miss (November 18) and Houston (November 21).
An exhibition game on December 29 against champion Christian will end non-conference action.
“I’m very excited about the schedule for many reasons,” said the Cowboys sophomore head coach John Aiken. “Four of our first five games at home is incredibly rare here at McNeese, so it gives us a great opportunity to get some rhythm and confidence. I’m really excited about hosting an MTE for the first time in a long time. will provide a tournament-like setting and prepare us for what to expect in March.”
Western Carolina is a member of the Southern Conference, while Lindenwood is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.
“We face some significant challenges as we move into three top 15 preseason programs in Houston, Baylor and Tennessee, in addition to playing in Tulane, Northern Iowa and Iowa State. Those games will be challenging, but offer also give us great opportunities to test ourselves,” he said. aiken. “Having ULL back at the Legacy Center will present a great opportunity to renew the rivalry in Lake Charles. We are going to UT Martin and Southern Miss this year and have them return to the Legacy Center next year. at least seven Division I home games outside of the conference over the next two seasons. That’s a big deal for our fan base and our opportunity to create and continue some of the momentum we have now.”
2022-23 McNeese Cowboys Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
November 7 CHRISTIAN . CHAMPION
November 11 in Tulane
November 18 !WESTERN CAROLINA
19 Nov. !LINDENWOOD
November 20 !LAMAR
November 23 in Baylor
November 28 at UT Martin
November 30 in Tennessee
December 9 in Northern Iowa
December 11 in the state of Iowa
December 15 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
December 18 in Mississippi South
December 21 in Houston
29 Dec. CARVER (exhibition)
! – McNeese MTE
2022-23 McNeese Cowgirls Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
November 7 ECCLESIA
10 Nov. UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY
November 16 in Illinois
November 19 in Bradley
November 20 in Ohio State
November 22 at Xavier (OH)
November 29 ARKANSAS STATE
December 1 NORTH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY
Dec 14 UL MONROE
December 17 in Ole Miss
December 19 at Texas Tech
Sources
2/ https://mcneesesports.com/news/2022/8/14/mens-basketball-cowboys-cowgirls-release-non-conference-basketball-slates.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan Akshay Kumar Kartik Aryan and others celebrate the 76th independence day August 15, 2022
- New Live IP Software Toolkit (LIST) Supports Latest IP Specifications August 15, 2022
- Qantas expands Australia’s freighter fleet to meet online shopping demands August 15, 2022
- Franchise leagues are here to stay August 15, 2022
- International tours leave their mark on the latest class of PGA TOUR members August 15, 2022