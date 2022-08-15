Cowboys, Cowgirls Release Non-Conference Basketballs

LAKE CHARLES McNeese men’s and women’s basketball teams announced their 2022-23 basketball schedule outside the conference on Sunday, with a total of 11 games, including seven against Division I opponents. The Southland Conference schedule is expected to be released sometime in the next week.

In addition, McNeese will host both the Men’s and Women’s Southland Conference Basketball Tournament from March 5-9.

The Cowboys will play six non-conference and nine league home games, while the Cowgirls will play five non-SLC and nine conference games.

A morning start on November 7 against Ecclesia will kick off the season for the Cowgirls. This date has been designated as Calcasieu Parish School Day, as students have free entry to the 11 a.m. game.

On November 10, the Cowgirls host UT-Rio Grand Valley from the WAC, then head out for four consecutive games on November 16 at Illinois, November 19 at Bradley, November 20 at Ohio State and November 22 at Xavier. McNeese returns on November 29 to host the Arkansas State of the Sun Belt, December 1 vs. North American University and Dec. 14 against ULM. Visits to Ole Miss (December 17) and Texas Texas (December 19) will close the non-conference slate.

“After last season, we wanted more balance between home and away games in the non-conference”, said the second-year head coach. Lynn Kennedy . “Playing last year’s away games gave us some great opponents in the Legacy (Center). We’re looking forward to our first Kid’s Game on November 7th. It should be a fun environment.

“The away-off conference schedule features some of the best teams in women’s basketball. We’re excited about the challenge and anticipating those games that will help us prepare for SLC play.”

After the November 7 opener vs. Champion Christian, slated for a 7 p.m. tip, the Cowboys travel to New Orleans to face Tulane on Nov. 11. After that, the Cowboys will host an MTE (Multiple-Team Event) tournament. November 18-20, McNeese will see Western Carolina on November 18, Lindenwood on the 19e and Lamar on the 20e.

The Cowboys then hit the road for five consecutive games visiting Baylor (November 23), UT Martin (November 28), Tennessee (November 30), Northern Iowa (December 9) and Iowa State (December 11). ).

McNeese returns home on November 15 to host UL-Lafayette, then travels to Southern Miss (November 18) and Houston (November 21).

An exhibition game on December 29 against champion Christian will end non-conference action.

“I’m very excited about the schedule for many reasons,” said the Cowboys sophomore head coach John Aiken . “Four of our first five games at home is incredibly rare here at McNeese, so it gives us a great opportunity to get some rhythm and confidence. I’m really excited about hosting an MTE for the first time in a long time. will provide a tournament-like setting and prepare us for what to expect in March.”

Western Carolina is a member of the Southern Conference, while Lindenwood is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

“We face some significant challenges as we move into three top 15 preseason programs in Houston, Baylor and Tennessee, in addition to playing in Tulane, Northern Iowa and Iowa State. Those games will be challenging, but offer also give us great opportunities to test ourselves,” he said. aiken. “Having ULL back at the Legacy Center will present a great opportunity to renew the rivalry in Lake Charles. We are going to UT Martin and Southern Miss this year and have them return to the Legacy Center next year. at least seven Division I home games outside of the conference over the next two seasons. That’s a big deal for our fan base and our opportunity to create and continue some of the momentum we have now.”

2022-23 McNeese Cowboys Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

November 7 CHRISTIAN . CHAMPION

November 11 in Tulane

November 18 !WESTERN CAROLINA

19 Nov. !LINDENWOOD

November 20 !LAMAR

November 23 in Baylor

November 28 at UT Martin

November 30 in Tennessee

December 9 in Northern Iowa

December 11 in the state of Iowa

December 15 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

December 18 in Mississippi South

December 21 in Houston

29 Dec. CARVER (exhibition)

! – McNeese MTE

2022-23 McNeese Cowgirls Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

November 7 ECCLESIA

10 Nov. UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY

November 16 in Illinois

November 19 in Bradley

November 20 in Ohio State

November 22 at Xavier (OH)

November 29 ARKANSAS STATE

December 1 NORTH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY

Dec 14 UL MONROE

December 17 in Ole Miss

December 19 at Texas Tech