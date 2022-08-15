Cricket: Asia Cup tickets on sale now





Cricket connoisseurs, it’s time… If you’re eagerly awaiting Asian Cup tickets, the wait is over. Tickets are now on sale at platinumlist.net according to the official Asia Cup website. Matches to look forward to… Easily the most anticipated match of the tournament is India vs Pakistan on Sunday, August 28 at 6pm. Make sure to book those tickets first as they will definitely run out within seconds of becoming available. When is the tournament? This year, the Asian Cup will take place from August 27 to September 11, 2022. It is the first edition since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. All matches start at 6pm, only one is played per day. The UAE is no stranger to the Asian Cup, which hosted it earlier in 2018. How does it work? The Asia Cup with six teams will be played in the T20 format this year. The UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will play a qualifying round, with the winner joining India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the main draw. Qualifiers will be played in Muscat, Oman from August 20, 2022. Where will the matches be in the UAE? The UAE has three major cricket stadiums, but only two will host the 2022 Asia Cup. Dubai Sports City Cricket Stadium in Dubai and Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah have been given the opportunity this time. Who won the last one? In 2019, India lifted the championship trophy. They are making a comeback to defend their title. Why is Dubai hosting the cup? Avid cricket watchers may remember that this year’s host would be Sri Lanka. Unfortunately for the nation, the 2022 edition of the cricket tournament was moved to the UAE due to the ongoing political turmoil in the country. Read more about it here. Images: Cricinfo and Getty Images

